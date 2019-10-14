Photo Flash: First Look at GAMES at Soho Playhouse

SoHo Playhouse presents the American Premiere of Henry Naylor's Games, directed by Darren Lee Cole. It will begin performances on October 10 and open on October 20 running through November 24, 2019, at the Historic SoHo Playhouse (15 Vandam Street).

Games is set in 1936, Berlin. When Jewish athlete Helene Mayer is selected for the Nazis' Olympic Squad, she realizes she is fighting for much more than gold. Based on a true story, 'Games' is a cautionary tale for our times.

"Henry is one of the most successful writers of the renowned Edinburgh Fringe Festival and Games is one of his best plays. Games is a powerful play about survival during the toughest of times. Based on a true story of the 1936 Olympic games, this play has so much to say about the world we live in today and I am thrilled to bring this wonderfully written play to the SoHo Playhouse." SoHo Playhouse Artistic Director Darren Lee Cole

Games will star Renita Lewis (Regional: The Virtuous Fall of the Girls From Our Lady of Sorrows) and Lindsay Ryan (NY: The Battles of Richmond Hill), Creative team includes costumes by Darren Lee Cole, Sound by Carter Ford, assistant director Hayley Procacci and Jen Sinnen will U/S and Stage Manager.





