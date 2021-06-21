Photos: Check Out the Red Carpet From The Premiere Screening Of Apocalyptic Artists' MIDSUMMER

After streaming to NYC schools this Spring, Apocalyptic Artists Ensemble's multimedia production of A Midsummer Night's Dream, co-produced by Astoria Performing Arts Center, premiered to the public on June 13th at Stuart Cinema in Brooklyn.

Check out photos from the red carpet below!

The play follows the journey of four young lovers and a group of amateur actors into the world of the fairies - and the chaos that ensues. Audiences are brought into the world of imagination and a celebration of live performance. The production is currently streaming online. Buy tickets here.

The company's diverse casting is also celebrated in the production. At a time when conversations around racial prejudice are being brought to the forefront of our culture more each day, this Midsummer participates in this larger conversation through the production's diverse representation. The cast features Jae Woo (Lysander/Snout), Kieron J Anthony (Demetrius/Flute), Fang Du (Oberon), Peter Romano (Bottom), Zo Tipp (Puck), Kea Trevett (Helena/Quince), Brynne McManimie (Hermia/Snug), Alice Renier (Titania), Veracity Butcher (Hippolyta), Robert Manning Jr (Theseus), and Eliud Kauffman (Egeus).

Apocalyptic Artists launched in Spring of 2020 to provide NYC schools with FREE, quality, interactive theater workshops, instructed by theater artists, in conjunction with professional productions of classic and contemporary plays. Since their launch, Apocalyptic has produced three shows, two of them Shakespeare, and provided free theater curriculum to around 1500 NYC students in over a dozen schools.