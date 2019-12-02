Photo Flash: Broadway Dreams Showcase in NYC

Broadway Dreams welcomed more than 70 of their top students from around the world to come together at NYC's The Angel Orensanz Foundation to perform for the industry's top professionals. The evening featured performances and work set by Broadway Dreams' faculty members including, Founder and President Annette Tanner, Matthew Scott, Spencer Liff, Nicholas Rodriguez, Christopher Hanke, Mimi Scardulla, Victor Jackson, Tyler Hanes, and Luke Hakins. Students travel from U.S. cities including Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Charlotte, and Washington D.C., and from countries including Russia, Brazil, New Zealand, and Canada.

Check out photos from the showcase below!

Broadway Dreams takes great pride in guiding students through their professional journey as young artists; giving them the tools, support, and industry connections they need to succeed. Over the past several years, over 160 students have landed roles on Broadway and in national touring or regional productions, including Hamilton, Waitress, The Book of Mormon, SpongeBob SquarePants, Head Over Heels, School of Rock, and more. The organization has inspired more than 12,000 students globally and awarded over $1M in financial needs-based scholarships, providing youth of all socioeconomic backgrounds with performance training, life skills, and ongoing mentorship from the entertainment industry's most distinguished talents.

For more information on Broadway Dreams, please visit: BroadwayDreams.org.





