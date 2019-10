Photo Flash: AUSSIE SONG: A New Musical Wins Best Score At NY Summerfest

On Sunday, October 6th, Frances Rae Key's Aussie Song, directed by Ellie Handel, played its last performance at Hudson Guild Theatre. The production ran four performances as a part of New York Theatre Festival's NY Summerfest at Hudson Guild Theatre (441 West 26th Street, Between 9th and 10th Avenues).

Aussie Song took home Best Score at the festival's annual awards ceremony and was nominated for three others, including Best Singer (Jordan Stam), Best Director (Ellie Handel), and Best Musical.

The cast of Aussie Song is led by Jordan Stam as Teddy Trager, Jerry Chapa as Frank Trager, Willie Demyan as Raymond Key, Georgia Kate Haege (Mama Mia) as Ann Trager, Juli Cooper (Pack of Lies) as Mama Key, Jennifer Reed as Merle Trager, Hector Fortun as Clemmy Key, Katie Rodgers as Verna Mae Key, Sarah Anne Fuller Hogewood as Sylvia, Laura McCulloch as Sister Gertrude, Emma Pittman as Helen/Dance Captain, Carmen Wiley as Susan, Charlie Manoukian as Mr. Varrick, Patrick Steven Bovo as Louie, CJ DiOrio as Jimmy, Grant Mannschreck as Sam, Barbara Goldman as Mrs. Wiggins, Matthew Fitzgerald as Captain/Clancy, Naomi Jane Vogt as Young Teddy Trager, Taylor Terry as Young Merle Trager, and Michael J. Coppola as Gordon. And introducing Nicole Ingerman as Marie, Maxwell Rose Berrang as Kelly, Matilda Rae Berrang as Frankie, Catherine De Sena as Katherine, and Alexandra De Sena as Marie.

Photo Credit: Wendy Sugalski





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You