Photo Flash: A Class Act NY's Productions Of FROZEN JR.

On Saturday and Sunday November 16 & 17, A Class Act NY, the award-winning acting studio, proudly presented FROZEN Jr. at the beautiful Off-Broadway Riverside Theatre. Talented young actors, ages 7-13, brought these beloved characters to life in four stellar performances.

Jessica R. Grosman, Artistic Director of A Class Act NY, produced this double-cast production of FROZEN Jr.

FROZEN Jr. was directed by Rebecca O'Sullivan, with music direction by Jon Nelson.

The Olaf Cast of FROZEN Jr. was as follows: McKenzie Murphy, Hayden Katz, Luke Busey, Joseph Gross, Trevor Sullivan Weinstein, Claire Daly, Mirabelle Struck, Elle Chevremont, Scarlett Mavrides, Caroline Piccolo, Danna Levine, Arely Wyatt, Marcus Jones, Juliana Johnston, Lawson Davis, Ava Boggan, Alexander Fraser, Ella Murphy, Abby Malloy, Victoria Acquavita, Emily Kahn, Celines Lozada, Sabina Shats, Bria Camilo, Isabella Gutin, Polina Soukhopalova, Jordan Rose Greenberg, Ava Tierney, Maya Marcus, Sydney Kurtz, Lola Roberts, Stella Falcone, Sophia Levine, and Allison Mullaney.

The Sven Cast of FROZEN Jr. was as follows: Zoe Hart, Maddie Delbridge, Sophie Santoriello, Gabriela Weinstein, Blake Hewitt, Gabrielle Arias, Cooper Toland, Summer DeRose, Chloe Irizarry, Michaela Rogers, Gia Gopal, Ari Vanunu, Chloe Ryan Simner, Roy Samuel Jr., Isabella Samuels, Albert Ward, Hayden Del Valle, Gabriel Oscher, Georgia Attardi, Amber Ward, Olivia Takian, Narwhal Robinson-Hartley, Celines Lozada, Sydney Del Valle, Josephine DeRose, Lily Takian, Mirabelle Robbins, Annabel Gilly, Ava Tierney, Taylor Del Valle, Christina Johnson, Olivia Goldman, Sophia Spinelli, Brycen Samuel, and Talia Grill.

In the Spring, A Class Act NY will be putting up productions of THE LION KING Jr. for actors ages 7-13. Auditions will be held over three days on January 3, January 4 and January 5. Sign up for a free audition on their site.

Call A Class Act NY at 212-315-3010 or email info@aclassactny.com with questions. Visit their website at www.AClassActNY.com for information about future programs including productions, Broadway, On-Camera and Dramatic Arts summer programs, weekly classes, one-day workshops, agent showcases, cabarets, privates and more.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You