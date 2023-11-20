Peter Mac Brings The Judy Garland Christmas Special to Cre8tive NYC Studios This Weekend

The tribute show opens at Cre8tive NYC Studios on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

By: Nov. 20, 2023

Celebrating the 60th anniversary of Judy Garland's legendary 1963 CBS Christmas special, Peter Mac, a award-winning tribute artist, is set to star in a unique homage to the iconic show. This season marks not only the historic anniversary of Garland's television special but also Peter Mac's 20th year of performing as the legendary entertainer. The tribute show opens at Cre8tive NYC Studios on Saturday, November 25, 2023, inviting audiences to a refreshed and timeless celebration of Garland's legacy as if she never left us.

Peter Mac, distinguished for his deeply emotive and respectful portrayal of Judy Garland, brings to the stage a performance that transcends mere impersonation. His dedication to capturing the essence of Garland's spirit and complexity has been recognized and celebrated, with numerous accolades including the prestigious Golden Halo Award presented to him by Mickey Rooney in a gala celebration in his honor in 2012.

Significantly, Mac's portrayal of Garland has received heartfelt endorsement, evidenced when Margaret O'Brien presented him onstage in Los Angeles with a letter from Garland's children, Liza Minnelli and Joey Luft, wishing him a terrific run. This bond was further enriched by a memorable dinner shared by Mac and his husband, Dr. John Mac, with Joey Luft and Margaret O'Brien before their relocation back to New York.

In this special production, Dr. John Mac, Peter's real-life husband, portrays the incomparable Bea Arthur, adding to the show's allure. Additionally, the audience can anticipate surprise guest appearances by Peter throughout the run, showcasing his versatile talent and paying tribute to other entertainment legends.

"The Judy Garland Christmas Special" will take place at Cre8tive NYC Studios' Black Box Theatre, located at 134 West 29th Street, 2nd Floor, NY, NY 10001. Performances are scheduled every Saturday at 8 PM from November 25, 2023, through January 6, 2024, with an extra show on Friday, December 22, 2023, commemorating the original airing date of Garland's CBS special 60 years ago.

Tickets are available for a guaranteed unforgettable evening that promises to blend nostalgia, joy, and stellar performances. Join us in celebrating the enduring legacy of Judy Garland as Peter Mac brings her spirit vividly to life once again.

About Peter Mac:

Peter Mac is an award-winning and critically-acclaimed tribute artist renowned for his heartfelt portrayals of Judy Garland. Celebrating over two decades of performances, he has captivated audiences and critics, receiving numerous awards for his exceptional portrayal of the legendary actress.




