Performance Schedule Announced For 2nd Annual She LA Arts Summer Theater Festival

She NYC Arts will present the second annual She LA Arts Summer Theater Festival, a festival featuring five new full-length shows by women playwrights, July 30-August 4 at The Zephyr Theatre (7456 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046). Tickets ($20) are available for advance purchase at www.SheLAArts.org.

She LA Arts supports the creation and production of meaningful, powerful, and commercially viable works by women writers, composers, directors, and actors. Now in its second year, the She LA Summer Theater Festival will present five new full-length plays and musicals by women-identifying writers at the Zephyr Theatre in Hollywood. Produced by She NYC Arts, She LA was borne out of the desire of artists in the LA area to bring the She NYC Summer Theater Festival to the west coast. Learn more at www.SheLAArts.org.

To Each His Own

Written by Nakisa Aschtiani, Directed by Ani Marderosian

A few months after 9/11, Sharzahd Jensen, a caregiver, arrives for her newest assignment: as a live-in aid to an elderly, blind Iranian man. New to the town, she befriends a kind lawyer. A few days in, Sharzahd notices harassing letters and graffiti targeted towards her new patient, but who is the real victim and who can she trust?

Tuesday, July 30 @ 7:30pm; Saturday, August 4 @ 12pm

Do Us Part

Written & Directed by Karen Lukesh

A bitter couple accidentally reunites in their home the day before their divorce is finalized. What ensues are fights that are quagmires of egos, misplaced feelings, and stubborn pride with both parties sounding like an asshole to prove that they aren't the asshole. Whether or not the couple can swallow these egos, feelings, and pride to save themselves and their relationship will be anyone's guess.

Wednesday, July 31 @ 7:30pm; Saturday, August 3 @ 5pm

Charlie Boyd

Written by Allie Wittner, Directed by Caroline Ullman

When Wendy comes homes from college for winter break she's expecting the usual madness, but not in the form of Charlie Boyd, who re-enters her life abruptly after a shared secret compelled him to disappear. Will Wendy fall for her hometown flame? Or will it all go up in flames? Set amidst a Hanukkah rivalry, this madcap romance brings you love, betrayal, drugs, crossword puzzles, mysterious visitors, and many, many menorahs.

Thursday, August 1 @ 7:30pm; Saturday, August 3 @ 2pm

She's Not There

Written & Directed by Ali MacLean

When Rob meets Anna, he thinks she is the one. When Anna meets Rob, she thinks she can finally be happy. But there is a third party in the relationship that may destroy their union. Every night a shadowy form seeps from the walls of Anna's apartment and tries to kill her. This play anthropomorphizes depression and explores how it can devastate a person and the lives of those around them.

Friday, August 2 @ 8:30pm; Sunday, August 4 @ 2:30pm

Between the Colored Lines & Other Black Girl Tales

Written by Tiffani Dean, Directed by Edgar Lee Faucett

Richard and Gina are a 40-something couple at a turning point in their marriage. They have worked hard making a good life for themselves and their children. But now that the children are grown and out of the house, it seems that as the years go by they find themselves making less and less time for each other. One day Gina gets fed up and makes a bet with her husband that she knows he cannot win. As a result, Richard is forced to spend time watching TV with his wife once a week instead of watching Monday night football. Between the Colored Lines and Other Black Girl Tales chronicles their TV sessions over the next couple of weeks, with episodes of Gina's favorite shows along with commercials and funny conversations between the couple, as they realize just how much they miss hanging out with each other. They also get a glimpse into the possible pitfalls of a relationship when each other's needs are not met. In the end their time becomes less of a forced servitude and more of a choice to bring the spark back into their relationship.

Saturday, August 3 @ 8pm; Sunday, August 4 @ 5:30pm





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You