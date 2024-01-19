Patricia Lynn's New Play THE MAID & THE MESMERIZER To Have World Premiere At A.R.T./New York

Yearning for adventure, a spirited actress falls in love with a stage hypnotist in Patricia Lynn's new play The Maid & The Mesmerizer. The World Premiere runs February 29 - March 16 at the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre at A.R.T./New York Theatres. Opening night is slated for Friday, March 1 at 8pm. Jenn Susi directs with Lynn playing The Maid and Patrick T. Horn playing the role of The Mesmerizer in the two-hander play.

The Great Mesmerizer, an insightful stage hypnotist, is pressured by his manager to add a stereotypical "lovely assistant" to spice up his show. But the zippy, witty woman he hires is anything but a stereotype. As their relationship morphs into a provocatively strange romance, their blossoming love is suddenly threatened after one fateful night trapped together in their motel room during an intense snowstorm...

Inspired by the Bronte sisters' epic romance novels, The Maid & The Mesmerizer follows the volatile ups-and-downs of a fiery love affair-a sometimes funny, sometimes devastating play that explores the deep trust and safety that can blossom between romantic partners...and how unexpectedly that trust can be shattered.

*The play includes intense and challenging conversations about sex, rape, and consent.

The creative team includes lighting design by Austin Boyle, sound design by Harrison Adams, and stage management by Heather Olmstead. Produced by Patricia Lynn and Alejandra Venancio.

The Maid & The Mesmerizer runs Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays - Saturdays at 8pm, and Sundays at 3pm. A special performance is scheduled for Wednesday March 13 at 7pm with ticket sales benefiting The School Consent Project.

Performances take place at the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre at A.R.T./New York Theatres, 502 West 53rd Street (corner of 10th avenue), New York, NY 10019. Subways: A/C/E to 50th Street, A/B/C/D/1 to 59th Street. Tickets are $30 and are available at www.maidandmesmerizer.com. All tickets purchased before February 29 are $15. Running time: 80 minutes.

BIOGRAPHIES

Patricia Lynn (Playwright/The Maid/Producer) is a NYC-based theatre-maker. As a writer, Patricia fancies herself to be a gothic feminist; she aims to reclaim the traditionalist genre by writing contemporary gothic plays that ask provocative questions about women and society today. Her plays have been developed at Triad Stage, Manhattan Repertory Theatre, Phillips' Mill Community Association, Hunger & Thirst Theatre, and Elephant Room Productions. As an actor, she has performed at esteemed venues such as Trinity Repertory Theatre, TheatreWorksUSA, Soho Playhouse, New York and Capital Fringe Festivals, and many more. She is proud to have served as the artistic director at Hunger & Thirst Theatre for ten years. Patricia has a MFA in Creative Writing from Lesley University; she also has an MFA in Acting from Brown University/Trinity Rep. www.patriciamlynn.com

Jenn Sush (Director/Intimacy Director) is a theatre director and intimacy director born and raised in the Bronx. Jenn has been directing and developing new and award-winning work in theatrical venues all over NYC: A.R.T./New York Theatres, The Players Theatre, Abingdon Theatre Company, Theatre Row, 13th Street Repertory Theatre, Nuyorican Poets Cafe (Best of Fest Winner) and more! At the center of Jenn's work is trauma informed storytelling. Through this lens, she has found her voice and hopes that through this work, artists and audiences will discover their own stories, new beginnings, community, and healing. Jenn is a member of Lincoln Center Theatre Director's Lab and received the Dr. Kenny Encouragement Fund Scholarship, awarded by Broadway producer Ken Davenport. www.jennsusi.com

Patrick T. Horn (The Mesmerizer) has performed at numerous regional and off-Broadway theaters including Irish Repertory Theatre, Hippodrome Theatre, Golden Shards Productions, Hunger & Thirst Theatre, and Second Circle Theatre Company. His film credits include work with DMTheatrics, NYU Graduate School, and Forever Home Productions. When he isn't performing, Patrick teaches Neutral Mask/Character Mask at NYU and Circle in the Square Theatre School. He is a MFA recipient from the New School of Drama and founding member of Second Circle Theater Company.

The A.R.T./New York Theatres are a project of the Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York (A.R.T./New York) which provide state-of-the-art, accessible venues and top-line technical equipment at subsidized rates, so that the city's small and emerging theatre companies can continue to experiment, grow, and produce new works. Founded in 1972, A.R.T./New York assists over 400 member theatres in realizing their rich artistic visions and serving their diverse audiences well. A.R.T./New York accomplishes this through providing progressive services to our members - from shared office and rehearsal spaces to technical assistance programs for emerging theatres. Because of this dedication to serving the needs of the nonprofit theatre community, A.R.T./New York has received numerous honors, including an Obie Award, an Innovative Theatre Award, a New York City Mayor's Award for Arts & Culture, and a Tony Honor for Excellence in the Theatre. For more information, please visit Click Here

www.instagram.com/maidandmesmerizer