Parity Productions Announces The Next Phase Of Its Women And TGNC Artists Database And Calls For Designers For Mirrors

Parity Productions, the New York-based theatre company dedicated to producing new work and filling at least 50% of the creative positions (playwrights, directors, and designers) with women and/or trans and gender nonconforming (TGNC) artists, is pleased to announce the next phase of its Women and TGNC Artists Database, which will now feature a distinction between union and non-union artists as in an effort to streamline the hiring process.

From emerging downtown artists to Tony Award-winning designers, the database hosts an array of theatre professionals. Parity Productions frequently uses the database to advocate for these artists with fellow producers. Many featured artists have received job opportunities and offers through their profiles.

"Over five years, I have spoken with quite a few theatre artists about encouraging them and their colleagues to hire more women and TGNC artists. All of them said they would be happy to do that, but their colleagues would want to know where to find them," says Judith Binus, longtime Broadway Stage Manager, lighting designer, and friend of Parity. "The suggestion was to create some kind of list. Parity Productions has refined their database of Women and TGNC Artists working in 22 theatre disciplines, each divided by union/non-union so that employers can check the lists according to their needs. What they provide is an invaluable service to the industry for the 400+ artists on the database."

How to join the database, help increase gender parity, find your next collaborator, and get hired:

To be listed on Parity's Women and TGNC Artists Database, you must be a theatre artist who has worked on at least one production in New York City in each discipline that will be listed on your profile.

Call for designers:

Parity Productions is seeking production designers (or set, costume, and props designers), sound designers, lighting designers, fight choreographers, intimacy directors, and musical directors for their upcoming production of MIRRORS by Azure D. Osborne-Lee at Next Door at New York Theatre Workshop.

To be considered, please email your resume to emily@parityproductions.org and submit to Parity's Women and TGNC Artists Database by September 30th.

Parity Productions is a formidable producer of new work that ensures they fill at least 50% of the creative roles on their own productions-directors, playwrights, and designers-with women and trans and gender nonconforming (TGNC) artists, and offers a slate of free advocacy programs to encourage the rest of the industry to do the same. They have been featured for their advocacy in the New York Times, American Theatre magazine, and TDF. One of these free advocacy initiatives is this ever-growing database of women and TGNC playwrights, directors, and designers working in professional theatre in New York City. In concert with Parity's mission to see more women and TGNC artists employed in the theatre, Parity Productions awards two commissions per year to women and TGNC playwrights who have demonstrated a singular talent for storytelling. The selected playwrights receive $2,500 each.

Parity Productions is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit theatre company formed in 2016 by international award-winning director Ludovica Villar-Hauser with its roots in two other previous not-for-profits founded by Villar-Hauser: VH Theatrical Development Foundation and Works by Women.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You