Parallel Exit Presents ELEVATOR PITCH, New Free Online Physical Comedy Video Series

Videos are created and performed by Lex Alston, Darien Crago, Danny Gardner, Joel Jeske, and Derek Roland.

Three-time Drama Desk nominee Parallel Exit presents ELEVATOR PITCH - a free online physical comedy video series for the whole family. Each episode lasts as long as an elevator ride: 60 seconds or less, offering bite-sized physical comedy from the comfort of your device. To watch, visit https://www.facebook.com/elevpitch/ and https://www.instagram.com/elevatorpitchcomedy/.

Since closing their production THE ARTIST WILL BE WITH YOU IN A MOMENT at the A.R.T,/New York Theatres this past March, Parallel Exit pivoted to present new productions online, absolutely free. They have produced ten episodes of their series MOVE IT!, featuring physical theatre, variety, and circus artists, a family variety show for the Brooklyn Public Library, and have offered free workshops to New York City public school students through the Summer In The City program. ELEVATOR PITCH is a comedy video series from Parallel Exit. Punchlines delivered by the time you reach your floor. Presented by Parallel Exit, directed by Mark Lonergan, with videos created and performed by Lex Alston, Darien Crago, Danny Gardner, Joel Jeske, and Derek Roland.

Recent videos include:

Getting in the Halloween mood, courtesy of Lex Alston.

The puppeteer's dilemma, courtesy of Lex Alston.

Baking with BerbieTM, A likely candidate for The Great British Baking Show.

Mark Twain, A little known fact about Mark Twain.

When the Caffeine Hits, Danny discovers the joys - and horrors - of caffeine.

Shia LaBeouf's acclaimed performance of a tree in a middle school production of Honk The Musical.

The final episode of Darien's unique discovery. Certainly ends with a bang.

Darien contends with her new discovery. Part 2 of a 3 part series.

Darien has a realization. Part 1 of a 3 part series.

Just in time for Halloween. The latest in Joel Jeske's "Ghost" series.

Mark Lonergan is a New York-based director/creator, and the Artistic Director of Parallel Exit, a three-time Drama Desk Award nominee for Unique Theatrical Experience. With Parallel Exit, he has created many original and award-winning works of physical theatre. Mark's work has been seen in theatres and festivals in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. In New York City, he has presented work at The New Victory Theater, Lincoln Center, 59E59 Theaters, Symphony Space, and the Guggenheim Museum. He recently directed the circus/variety show EXIT which toured Germany. Mark was the Guest Director for three productions of The Big Apple Circus, each a New York Times Critic's Pick. This past season, Mark was the Physical Comedy Consultant for Tony winner Christian Borle in the City Center Encores production of Me And My Girl. He is also the Creative Director for Vermont's celebrated Circus Smirkus.

Joel Jeske is a three-time Drama Desk nominated performer, writer, teacher, and director. He is the Associate Artistic Director for the physical theatre company Parallel Exit where he created and starred in Parallel Exit's Off-Broadway hits THE ARTIST WILL BE WITH YOU IN A MOMENT, THIS WAY THAT WAY, CUT TO THE CHASE, ROOM 17B, and EVERYBODY GETS CAKE! Internationally, Joel starred at the Apollo Variete in Dusseldorf, Germany, the Festival Der Traume in Innsbruck, Austria, the COS Festival in Reus, Spain, and the AEMI International Clown Festival in Shanghai and Hangzhou, China. As writer/performer, Joel, along with Parallel Exit, toured Germany for two years performing their slapstick vaudeville EXIT! for the GOP Variete Theaters and Cabarets. As a clown, Joel starred in and created clown acts for Ringling Bros. & Barnum and Bailey Circus, Cirque Du Soleil, and The Big Apple Circus' The Grand Tour and 40th Anniversary. He recently traveled under the sea as the physical comedy consultant for SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS: The Broadway Musical. Check out his recently updated website: www.joeljeske.com

Lex Alston (they/he) is a New York based performing artist and actor. Using physical comedy, and pantomime, Lex creates work that is interactive, encourages curiosity and joy, and attempts to inspire a sense of togetherness among audiences. In March of 2019, their interactive one-person clown show Falling on Purpose premiered at Purchase College, from which they have recently earned their Bachelor's in Theatre and Performance. Most recently they've been working with Bindlestiff Cirkus After School, as an assistant teacher to bring free circus programs to schools and youth programs.

Darien Crago has yet to be stuck in an elevator and hopes this project doesn't jinx that fact. A lover of physical comedy, Darien starred in Parallel Exit's production of THE FINAL REEL---paying homage to (and spoofing) the silent-film-era movies. She made her Broadway debut with HOLIDAY INN and has toured nationally with WHITE CHRISTMAS. Additional favorite theatre and TV credits include New York City Center's ENCORES! (Paint Your Wagon; Lady, Be Good) and FX's FOSSE/VERDON.

Danny Gardner - Flying Over Sunset (Lincoln Center) Dames At Sea (Broadway), Lady, Be Good! (Encores!, Album), The NY Spectacular starring the Rockettes (Radio City Music Hall). National Tours: Irving Berlin's White Christmas, and 42nd Street.Regional: Bobby Child in Crazy For You (Signature Theatre), Bert in Mary Poppins (Theatre Under the Stars), Don in Singin' in the Rain (Marriott Lincolnshire Theatre). The D'Ysquith family in A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder at the John W. Engeman Theater. Danny is a company member of Parallel Exit and has been an actor and creator with them for ten years. His performances with Parallel Exit include, but are not limited to: Time Step (New Victory Theater), Room 17B & Everybody Gets Cake (59E59 Theatres). www.dannyjgardner.com@dannyjgnyc

Derek Roland is a writer, performer, director, choreographer, arts educator, and long-standing company member of Parallel Exit. Performance credits include 5 national tours, 3 international tours, and numerous productions Off-Broadway and Off-Off Broadway. He holds a Master's in Playwriting from the University of Edinburgh, where he was awarded the William Hunter Sharpe Memorial Scholarship for playwriting. His writing has been seen at the Traverse Theatre in Scotland, the New York Theatre Festival, the Rochester Fringe Festival, the International Human Rights Festival in NY, and in The Comfortably Quarantined Project, for which he also serves as artistic director. Derek is currently THE RESIDENT playwright at Road Less Traveled Productions for development of his new play Waist Deep, a recent recipient of a grant from the Global Warming Arts Project.

Parallel Exit is a three-time Drama Desk nominee for Unique Theatrical Experience, dedicated to creating original works of physical theatre. New York City productions include THE ARTIST WILL BE WITH YOU IN A MOMENT (A.R.T./New York Theatres), EVERYBODY GETS CAKE!, ROOM 17B, CUT TO THE CHASE, and THIS WAY THAT WAY (all at 59E59 Theaters), TIME STEP (New Victory Theater), and EXIT STAGE LEFT (Lincoln Center Institute). Led by Artistic Director Mark Lonergan since its initial informal launch in 1997 with the production of WHITE/NOISE/JUMP ("Best in the Fringe Festival - Excellence in Theatre," New York International Fringe Festival), the company engages in extensive artistic programming, artist capacity building, and youth education initiatives, throughout New York City's five boroughs, across the United States, and in countries around the world. Parallel Exit creates compelling stories that are often family-friendly, cultivating art that speaks to a culturally boundless audience of any age. Productions have received both local and international praise for their inventiveness, energy, and originality, with presentations at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in the UK (winning a Spirit of the Fringe Award); and physical theatre festivals in Poland, Spain, Austria, and Japan. Following an extended German tour in partnership with GOP Variety Arts Theatre Circuit, Parallel Exit served as the powerhouse behind Big Apple Circus' critically-acclaimed The Grand Tour (2015), marking the beginning of a new chapter that radiates with excitement. www.parallelexit.com

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You