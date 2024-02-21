Paco Bezerra Makes U.S. Debut with THE LITTLE PONY at Torn Page Next Month

The Little Pony by Spanish playwright Paco Bezerra is set to make its U.S. debut in a workshop production that also marks Bezerra’s American debut. Inspired by the tragic bullying experiences of real-life children in North Carolina, the internationally acclaimed play will be performed at Torn Page (435 W 22nd St, New York, NY 10011) with a limited 3-week run, March 7-23, 2024.

In this 75-minute two-hander, Marissa Ghavami* and Montgomery Sutton* play Irene and Daniel, parents grappling with the consequences of their ten-year-old son being bullied for bringing his My Little Pony backpack to school.

Playwright Paco Bezerra explains: “I once read the news on Grayson Bruce, a 9-year-old boy from North Carolina, who in 2014 suffered several physical and verbal attacks as a result of carrying a My Little Pony backpack. He was forbidden to bring the backpack to the school and I couldn’t believe it. What is better, to follow the views of the majority or to defend your own child’s freedom of choice?”

The Little Pony is also inspired by Michael Morones, a 11-year old boy who attempted suicide after experiencing severe bullying related to his love for the animated series “My Little Pony.” Bezerra dedicates the play to these and other children “who, like them, have suffered insults and violence without anyone around them doing anything to prevent it.”

Worldwide productions of The Little Pony have played to great acclaim in Spain, China, Poland, Germany, Italy, England, Venezuela, Argentina, México, Uruguay, and Greece. The hit play has yet to have its full U.S. premiere.

The Little Pony is written by Paco Bezerra, translated by Marion Peter Holt, directed by Kimi Ramírez, stage managed by Teresa Soroka, produced by Frank Hentschker, with designs by Hentschker and Soroka.

*Equity Member appearing with permission of Actors’ Equity Association without benefit of an Equity contract in this Off-Off Broadway production.

This production is being presented in collaboration with The Martin E. Segal Theatre Center at the Graduate Center, City University of New York (CUNY) and in cooperation with Paco Bezerra, David Smedley, and Barbara Hagedorn Agency.

The Little Pony will perform on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:00 p.m. on March 7, 8, 9; 14, 15, 16; 21, 22, 23 at Torn Page, a private venue located in the Chelsea townhouse of acclaimed actors Rip Torn and Geraldine Page. Tickets are Pay What You Wish with a suggested donation of $33. Reservations are required and can be made at www.tornpage.org. Pay what you wish depending on your income. Tickets must be reserved one at a time. House opens 30m before the performance. Please do not arrive before the house opens. The anticipated running time is 75 minutes with no intermission.