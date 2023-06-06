PRIDE At The High Line To Present TRANSFORMATION STORIES

The Generations Project will lead the evening of intergenerational storytelling featuring LGBTQ+ people of all ages and backgrounds.

By: Jun. 06, 2023

The High Line will host  PRIDE at the High Line: Transformation Stories on Thursday, June 29th from 5 PM - 7 PM. This free celebration of queer expression will take place on the High Line at 17th Street and 10th Avenue, New York, NY 10011.

 

The Generations Project will lead the evening of intergenerational storytelling featuring LGBTQ+ people of all ages and backgrounds, and the program is inspired by the High Line's evolution and ongoing history as a site for queer expression. The event will be emceed by singing drag chanteuse Castrata. Walk-ups are welcome, but advanced registration is encouraged.

 

To learn more about the High Line's LGBTQ+ history, click here.

 

In the case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to the rain date of Friday, June 30. 

June 29, 2023

5 PM – 7 PM

The High Line

On the High Line at 17th Street

Free, RSVP Encouraged

 

The High Line is both a nonprofit organization and a public park on the West Side of Manhattan. Through our work with communities on and off the High Line, we're devoted to reimagining the role public spaces have in creating connected, healthy neighborhoods and cities.

Built on a historic, elevated rail line, the High Line was always intended to be more than a park. You can walk through gardens, view art, experience a performance, savor delicious food, or connect with friends and neighbors-all while enjoying a unique perspective of New York City.

The Generations Project creates spaces for LGBTQ+ to meet and connect across all generations and backgrounds, to share and preserve our history and tell our stories in our own voices. By revitalizing the oral tradition, TGP provides opportunities for in-person gathering and community-building, ensures the handing down of LGBTQ+ experiences to future generations and uplifts marginalized voices.

Castrata is the Drag Chanteuse of NYC! She is taking what it means to be a drag singer to the next level with her unique voice and glamor to match. She can be found all around the city giving shows on shows on shows. But most importantly, you can find her on all social media @castratanyc.



Recommended For You