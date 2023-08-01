POMPEII RISING Concert Comes to  Theatre Now This Month

Theatre Now New York in association with Team HAB will present a concert of songs from the new musical Pompeii Rising August 30th at 7:00 PM at Judson Memorial Church on Washington Square Park, Thompson Street entrance. The evening will also be live streamed.

The concert will feature the talents of Heath Saunders (Company), Kristyn Michele (The Civility of Albert Cashier), Elisa Galindez (Powerline Road) and Ellis Gage (Next to Normal Taiwan), and will be directed by Mika Kauffman (The Civility of Albert Cashier, Turning Krasniqi). Additional casting will be announced.

Penned by NYU grads Henco Espag, Andi Lee Carter, and Briana Harris, Pompeii Rising concerns a Trans masc programmer who dabbles in time travel, searching for a legendary Trans femme politician whose history was lost after the eruption of Mount Vesuvius. Along the way, he grapples with a goddess named Caca and her toxically masc father, Vulcan, who wants to blow up everything.

The concert will feature Pompeii-themed treats and beverages for those in attendance. Visit TNNY.org/Pompeii for tickets.