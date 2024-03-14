PLUME By Adam Laporte Makes World Premiere At The Tank NYC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



NYC-based composer and playwright, Adam LaPorte has announced the world premiere of Plume at The Tank NYC this April.

About Plume:

"The world is ending. A fire is burning. A plume billows over the city. Thea Collins is six years old. The world is ending. It's fifty years later. The government collapses. Thea Collins takes notes. It's one hundred years later. The world is ending. The wealthy charter rockets, a mass migration off of earth. Thea Collins watches close. It's two hundred years later. The world is ending. Animals walk on their hind legs. Teeth are more valuable than gold. Thea Collins makes edits. A surreal, comedic meditation on an apocalypse of language, Plume explores the absurdity of keeping history at history's end and is bound to be a post-post-modern classic... if the world survives that long. "

Cast and Crew

Directed by Jackson Paul Walker (On Set With Theda Bara, The Animal Kingdom), this zany cast is led by Morgan Haney (The Office! A Musical Parody) as Thea Collins. She is joined by Benjamin Camenzuli (Grease Toronto), along with newcomers Erika Felix and Kaley McConnaughey, making their NYC debuts. The production features a lighting design by Heather Crocker (The Shuck) and costume design & dramaturgy by Liv Rigdon (The Forgotten Columbia Exposition, Hurricane).

Performance Dates and Times:

April 4, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET

April 6, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET

April 11, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET

April 13, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET

The Tank offers three tiers of ticketing to make theater accessible to all. Plume is offering tickets starting at $15 for its run. Tickets are subject to availability. Tickets are available at The Tank's website.

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT

Adam LaPorte (he/they) is a composer, lyricist, and playwright originally from Murfreesboro, TN. At a young age, he developed a passion for music and storytelling and debuted his first full-length original musical at just seventeen years old. LaPorte graduated summa cum laude from Oklahoma City University's Bass School of Music and was the first person in the institution's history to complete a double major in Musical Theatre Performance and Composition. He is a recent graduate of NYU's Graduate Musical Theater Writing Program. LaPorte is the author of six musicals and three plays. He has also worked as a commercial singer-songwriter, collaborating with artists in Nashville, New York City, and abroad.

ABOUT THE DIRECTOR

Jackson Paul Walker (he/him) is a Colorado-grown, New York City-based theatre maker. He last worked with Adam LaPorte on The Baseball Play (Best New Work, Broadway World Award) at FreshPaint Performance Lab. Other directing credits include a site-specific production of Constellations, an original adaption entitled Plan 9, or The Return of The Haunted House of The Living Dead from Outer Space with Local Classic Rep (Director in Residence), March of The Penguins (original adaptation) & Seussical at Oklahoma City University. As an assistant/associate, he worked with Ars Nova, The Brick, Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma, New York Theatre Festival & The Tank. Most recently, he assisted on On Set With Theda Bara (The Transport Group, Lucille Lortell Theatre), The Animal Kingdom (The Connelly), and Jessica Vosk's California Dreamin' (92NY & National Tour). He is currently the associate producer of the Lyrics and Lyrists series at The 92NY and the director of OCU Summer Music's Rising Stars Program. BM: Oklahoma City University. www.jacksonpaulwalker.com

ABOUT THE EXECUTIVE PRODUCER

Haley Fortune (she/her) is a New York-based producer, director, writer, and performer. Her most recent theatrical credits include work with The Greenroom 42, The Tank NYC, La MaMa, National Sawdust, and Wild Project. In addition, she co-hosts the comedy/dating podcast "Best of Luck with Everything." An experienced improviser, Haley received her training at Oklahoma City University and the Upright Citizens Brigade. Her debut web series, DOOMSCROLL, co-written with her creative partner, Brade Bradshaw, is set to premiere in 2024. Connect with her @halesfortune.

ABOUT THE TANK

Founded in 2003, The Tank is an Obie Award-winning, multi-disciplinary non-profit arts presenter and producer, which provides a home to emerging artists working across all disciplines, including theater, comedy, dance, film, music, puppetry, and storytelling. Led by Artistic Director Meghan Finn, Managing Producer Molly FitzMaurice, and Director of Artistic Development Johnny G. Lloyd, The Tank champions emerging artists engaged in the pursuit of new ideas and forms of expression. In doing so the company removes the economic barriers from the creation of new work for artists launching their careers and experimenting within their art form. From the company's home with two theaters on 36th Street, The Tank serves over 2,500 artists every year, presents over 1,000 performances, and welcomes 36,000 audience members annually. The company fully produces a curated season of 8-12 theatrical World or New York premieres each season.

Recent Tank-produced work includes The New York Times Critics' Picks Taxilandia by Flako Jimenez (2021), OPEN by Crystal Skillman, directed by Jessi D. Hill (2019); Red Emma & The Mad Monk by Alexis Roblan, directed by Katie Lindsay (2018); and The Offending Gesture by Mac Wellman, directed by Meghan Finn (2016), as well as Drama Desk Award-nominated productions The Hunger Artist (2018), The Paper Hat Game (2017), the ephemera trilogy (2017), Ada/Ava (2016) and youarenowhere (2016).