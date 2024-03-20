PLEASE LET ME SAVE YOU to Play NYC Fringe Festival in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Please Let Me Save You, written by Ariella Carmell and Kaiya Linkugel and directed by Andie Lerner, will be presented as part of the 2024 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at UNDER St Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009) with performances on Sat 4/6 at 8:40pm, Fri 4/12 at 6:30pm, Sat 4/13 at 2pm & Sat 4/20 at 3:40pm. Tickets ($15 Streaming/ $25 In-Person) are available for advance purchase at the button below. The performance will run approximately 50 minutes.

Two motherless daughters face the world alone together. After yet another rendezvous with death, one finds God while the other questions her sanity.

The cast will feature Ariella Carmell and Kaiya Lingkugel with Stage Manager Matthew Ramirez.

Ariella Carmell (Writer/Actor) is a Brooklyn-based writer, performer, and producer. A graduate of the University of Chicago, she was named the recipient of the 2019 Olga and Paul Menn Prize for Playwriting, as well as the Michael Collyer Memorial Fellowship in Screenwriting by the WGAEast. Her plays have been read or staged as part of the 2015 and 2016 Blank Theatre Young Playwrights Festival, the Blank Theatre Living Room Series, the Soho Playhouse Lighthouse Series, the Chelsea Repertory Company's Playwrights Lab, and the New York Theatre Festival Summerfest and Winterfest. Her screenwriting has been recognized by ScreenCraft, BlueCat, the Atlanta Film Festival, Fresh Voices, Creative Screenwriting, and the Austin Film Festival. As an actor, she has appeared in A Sketch of New York at the Producers' Club and in the previous performance of Please Let Me Save You as part of the Emerging Artists Theatre Spark Theatre Festival.

Kaiya Linkugel (Writer/Actor) is an Ohio/Kentucky native and a playwright, director, and actor living in Brooklyn. She began writing plays at the age of 15, with her first play premiering at the Cincinnati FringeNext Festival in 2014. Her following plays appeared in Cincinnati Fringe festivals, Cincinnati Shakespeare Co.'s Project38, the Louisville Fringe Festival, and the Derby City Playwrights Collective. After moving to New York in 2022, her play Six Inches Above the Knee premiered at the Spark Theatre Festival's New Work Series, followed by participation in the Chelsea Repertory PlayLabs Series. She also starred in the previous performance of Please Let Me Save You as part of the Emerging Artists Theatre Spark Theatre Festival.

Andie Lerner (Director) is a New York based multidisciplinary theatre artist and graduate of Marymount Manhattan College's BFA Acting and Directing programs. Her work is focused on collaborative storytelling and experimentation. Recent directing credits include: The Command Center (Laguardia Performing Arts Center), Please Let Me Save You (Emerging Artist Theatre), Sit For Me (Soho Playhouse), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Shakespeare in the Woods), SERIALS (The Flea/ The Tank), Constellations (The Barrow Group), Randy's Dandy Coaster Castle (Breaking & Entering Theatre Company) Christmas Carol and Two Gentlemen of Verona (Valley Shakespeare Festival). Check out more at andielerner.com or @ampersand_ie

New York City Fringe Festival is an open lottery-based theatre festival presented by FRIGID New York, which gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. www.frigid.nyc