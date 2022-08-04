PIRATE PETE'S PARROT to Return to The Secret Theatre This Month

Queens' longest-running show sets sail again with original cast members Richard Mazda [Pirate Pete] and Rick Benson [Baron Bigbutt]. Rick and Richard have been with the show since its premiere all the way back in 2005!

Pirate Pete needs to find some treasure or the evil landlord Baron Bigbutt will kick him, his Mom, Pam, and Polly out onto the streets if they don't pay the rent. In the meantime, Polly decides she wants pancakes and not birdseed for breakfast.

Originally conceived as a homage to English Panto we didn't know whether American audiences would warm to the call and response and audience interaction that is standard for that genre but ... they loved it. Audiences have been lovin' it for almost two decades now and we will not stop!

The cast has so much fun doing this show it's a toss-up as to who is laughing more the kids and parents in the audience or the actors.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

At The Secret Theatre

2.30pm on August 13th!

38-02 61st St , Woodside, NY 11377

Tickets $20 & $12.50 [kids] available at Eventbrite