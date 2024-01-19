PARTY? Makes NYC Debut March 14-31 On Theatre For The New City Stage

"Party?" a poignant comedy described by playwright Anne Marilyn Lucas as "A Doll's House meets Neil Simon" provides a fresh and often humorous look at marriage through the eyes of three generations of one family.

The new play provides a mirror to the ever-changing perception of marriage roles and the institution as a lifetime commitment. Theater for the New City will present the play's premier New York run March 14 to 31, directed by Myriam Cyr.

The play examines the topic of marriage from wildly different perspectives. What is the difference between infidelity and an open marriage? When do the needs of one partner outweigh the needs of another? What does commitment actually mean in our current society? And most of all does love conquer all?

The cast features Jordan Lage, founding member of the Atlantic Theater Company and veteran of David Mamet's plays, as Aaron an Upper East Side Jewish middle-aged husband and devotee of a male self-help guru, who, in a moment of self-absorption, announces he needs to end his marriage, creating turmoil that engulfs the whole family. Audrey Heffernan Meyer portrays Diana his long-devoted wife who needs to find new meaning in a life defined by her role as a wife and mother. Pamela Shaw as Esther and Alan Ceppos as Felix add great humor as the sometimes sage older couple and Molly Chiffer as Caitlyn and Brian Mason, in the role of Jason, bring a more contemporary fluid view of commitment to the sharp-witted dialogue.

Theater for the New City, is located at 155 1st Avenue, New York, NY. The production runs Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, March 14-March 31 at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. For tickets visitClick Here or call (212) 254-1109. Tickets are $18, student and senior discounts are also available at $15.

Anne Marilyn Lucas (Playwright) has written over 30 plays including musicals from 10 minutes to full length plays: Party?, From Silence, Recovery and Say the Name. Her work has been performed in NYC at Theater for the New City, The Museum of Jewish Heritage (Arin Arbus), Polaris, and Theatre of Light; in New England at the Boston Theatre Marathon, Boston Playwright's Theater, Gloucester Stage, Marblehead Little Theatre, The Warner International Play Festival, The House of Seven Gables, TNT Festival and The Salem Theatre Company. Anne holds a diploma from the Webber Douglas Academy in London, a BFA from Lake Erie College, an MFA from Boston University in Theater Education/Directing and an MFA in Creative Writing from Lesley University in Writing for Stage and Screen. She was a Professor of Drama at Salem State University for 10 years. Her play Recovery was translated into Greek and performed at Theatro Non Verba. Harvard University staged her Holocaust play Say the Name and Cottey College produced From Silence in 2020. Anne is on the Board of MLT and ART in Boston.

Myriam Cyr (Director) is an award-winning actress, theater director, and writer. DIRECTING: Moving Bodies, I am Antigone (Theatre for the New City) Simon Says (Redgrave Theatre), Rite of Passage, (Punctuate4 Productions) Saltonstall's Trial (Best Director, BroadwayWorld Boston), Reparations (Gloucester Stage, Best Director BroadwayWorld Boston), No Victors, No Vanquished (Boston), The Battle Not Begun (Gloucester Stage Never Dark, Boston Globe's critic pick). AUTHOR: Letters of a Portuguese Nun (Book of the Month, The Guardian, translated into 8 languages), Moving Bodies, Lorraine Liscio-Myriam Cyr, Saltonstall's Trial, Michael Cormier-Myriam Cyr, Poet Laureate of NB Canada 2008. CO-FOUNDER & ARTISTIC DIRECTOR: Punctuate4 Productions, an incubator that develops and produces new works. STAGE: US: The Green Bird (Julie Taymor, Theatre for a New Audience, Salome, (Arvin Brown, Long Wharf opposite Al Pacino) LONDON: National Theatre- Salome (opposite Steven Berkoff), The Women ( Old Vic), Madame De Sade,(Almeida) The Trial (National Theatre) FILMS: Le Secret de Jerome (Best Actress awards: International Film Festivals of Namur, Canada, Houston, Louisiana), Brothers (Best Actress Drama Film Festival Greece), Species Two, Gothic, and I Shot Andy Warhol, Pointe Noire. AWARDS: Best Performance of the decade, Australian Sydney Harold 2020, Commendation for the Arts from State of Massachusetts.