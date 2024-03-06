PARTY? Comes to Theater for the New City This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Party? a new comedy by Anne Marilyn Lucas offers a fresh look at the ever-changing concept of marriage roles and the institution as a lifetime commitment. Through razor-sharp dialogue, Lucas mixes humor and sensitivity to examine the tangled relationships of three generations in one family. Theater for the New City will present the play's premier New York run March 14 to 31, directed by Myriam Cyr. Tickets are available at https://theaterforthenewcity.net/shows/party/.

"At the Theater for the New City upcoming production we have an amazing professional director and actors," said playwright Lucas. "Myriam Cyr is a wonderfully inventive director. Even in a comedy, she is asking actors to find the underlying truth of their characters. Though I have a MFA in directing, it is important to have someone else direct my plays. They see things I don't."

"Party? has the rare combination of humor and heart that carries us on a journey, while making us laugh," commented award-winning director Cyr. "Anne is wonderfully collaborative with a profound understanding of what theatre is all about. The play is about relationships and the whole New York company has bonded to create a remarkably tight piece that is both great story telling and entertaining."

Theater for the New City, is located at 155 1st Avenue, New York, NY. The production runs Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, March 14-March 31 at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. For tickets visit https://theaterforthenewcity.net/shows/party/ or call (212) 254-1109. Tickets are $18, student and senior discounts are also available at $15.

Biographies

Anne Marilyn Lucas (Playwright) has written over 30 plays including musicals from 10 minutes to full length plays: Party?, From Silence, Recovery and Say the Name. Her work has been performed in NYC at Theater for the New City, The Museum of Jewish Heritage (Arin Arbus), Polaris, and Theatre of Light; in New England at the Boston Theatre Marathon, Boston Playwright's Theater, Gloucester Stage, Marblehead Little Theatre, The Warner International Play Festival, The House of Seven Gables, TNT Festival and The Salem Theatre Company. Anne holds a diploma from the Webber Douglas Academy in London, a BFA from Lake Erie College, an MFA from Boston University in Theater Education/Directing and an MFA in Creative Writing from Lesley University in Writing for Stage and Screen. She was a Professor of Drama at Salem State University for 10 years. Her play Recovery was translated into Greek and performed at Theatro Non Verba. Harvard University staged her Holocaust play Say the Name and Cottey College produced From Silence in 2020. Anne is on the Board of MLT and ART in Boston.

Myriam Cyr (Director) is an award-winning actress, theater director, and writer. DIRECTING: Moving Bodies, I am Antigone (Theatre for the New City) Simon Says (Redgrave Theatre), Rite of Passage, (Punctuate4 Productions) Saltonstall's Trial (Best Director, BroadwayWorld Boston), Reparations (Gloucester Stage, Best Director BroadwayWorld Boston), No Victors, No Vanquished (Boston), The Battle Not Begun (Gloucester Stage Never Dark, Boston Globe's critic pick). AUTHOR: Letters of a Portuguese Nun (Book of the Month, The Guardian, translated into 8 languages), Moving Bodies, Lorraine Liscio-Myriam Cyr, Saltonstall's Trial, Michael Cormier-Myriam Cyr, Poet Laureate of NB Canada 2008. CO-FOUNDER & ARTISTIC DIRECTOR: Punctuate4 Productions, an incubator that develops and produces new works. STAGE: US: The Green Bird (Julie Taymor, Theatre for a New Audience, Salome, (Arvin Brown, Long Wharf opposite Al Pacino) LONDON: National Theatre- Salome (opposite Steven Berkoff), The Women ( Old Vic), Madame De Sade,(Almeida) The Trial (National Theatre) FILMS: Le Secret de Jerome (Best Actress awards: International Film Festivals of Namur, Canada, Houston, Louisiana), Brothers (Best Actress Drama Film Festival Greece), Species Two, Gothic, and I Shot Andy Warhol, Pointe Noire. AWARDS: Best Performance of the decade, Australian Sydney Harold 2020, Commendation for the Arts from State of Massachusetts.