On Air Artist Spotlight Features David Anzuelo

Welcome to Inwood Art Works On Air! Where we meet the musicians, filmmakers, writers, theater makers, and artists of all stripes that make their home in what is affectionately called "Upstate Manhattan." The On Air podcast showcases film, stage, music, visual artists and writers from Inwood NYC and neighboring communities. In "Artist Spotlight" segments they tell the stories of Inwood artists and creators recorded at beloved local haunts in the community. Hosted by Aaron Simms.

Recorded at 809 Restaurant and Lounge. This episode, they are turning the spotlight on professional actor, director, martial artist and fight choreographer, David Anzuelo. David is a member of Labyrinth Theater Company and Rising Phoenix Repertory. He's also the founder of Unkle Dave's Fight House, a collective of fight and intimacy directors working to bring a unique approach to fight-choreography and sexual stage violence. For more information visit www.unkledaves.com.

