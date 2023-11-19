Off The Lane's Production of BAD JEWS to Play Meaux Space Next Month

Join Off the Lane for a production of BAD JEWS by Joshua Harmon, featuring a Hanukkah celebration and photo diary installation.
POPULAR
Join Off the Lane on the first and second night of Hanukkah for a production of BAD JEWS by Joshua Harmon, a fierce, biting comedy about family, faith, and what you choose to believe. The evenings will also feature a photo diary installation based on the community's response to the question: "What does being Jewish mean to me?
The production is being directed by Rachel Sabo-Hedges, and the company features Yasmin Ranz-Lind, Noah Marcus, Sam Sherman, and Veronica Hersey.
Doors open at 7:30pm, when audiences are invited to join the company for lighting the menorah and celebrating Hanukkah with food and drink. Showtime is 8pm. Chag Sameach!
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8 AT 8PM
Hanukkah Celebration at 7:30pm
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9 AT 8PM
Hanukkah Celebration at 7:30pm
Additional drinks will be available to purchase before each performance.
Videos
|Kahn Artist: Madeline And Me
Don't Tell Mama (11/21-11/21) PHOTOS
|Witchland
Chain Theatre (4/05-4/14) PHOTOS
|Kahn Artist: Madeline And Me
Don't Tell Mama (12/02-12/02)
|POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort
the cell (3/15-3/16)
|Mario the Maker Magician
SoHo Playhouse (11/04-12/30) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|The Museum of Modern Art Presents Emerging Ecologies: Architecture and The Rise of Environmentalism
The Museum of Modern Art (9/17-1/20)
|"SHE IS CAROL SUE GERSHMAN"
Don't tell Mama (10/31-12/10)
|Gracias a la vida
Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center (12/05-12/05)
|Margaret Curry: The Space In-Between
Laurie Beechman Theatre (11/30-11/30)
|Fertile Ground New Works Showcase: December
Green Space (12/10-12/10)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You