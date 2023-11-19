Off The Lane's Production of BAD JEWS to Play Meaux Space Next Month

Join Off the Lane on the first and second night of Hanukkah for a production of BAD JEWS by Joshua Harmon, a fierce, biting comedy about family, faith, and what you choose to believe. The evenings will also feature a photo diary installation based on the community's response to the question: "What does being Jewish mean to me?

The production is being directed by Rachel Sabo-Hedges, and the company features Yasmin Ranz-Lind, Noah Marcus, Sam Sherman, and Veronica Hersey.

Doors open at 7:30pm, when audiences are invited to join the company for lighting the menorah and celebrating Hanukkah with food and drink. Showtime is 8pm. Chag Sameach!

PERFORMANCE DATES & TIMES:

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8 AT 8PM

Hanukkah Celebration at 7:30pm

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9 AT 8PM

Hanukkah Celebration at 7:30pm

Additional drinks will be available to purchase before each performance.