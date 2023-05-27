Off The Lane to Present Selections from GHOST QUARTET in June

The performance and art pieces will be presented on June 3rd, 2023 at 7:30pm and 8:30pm.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
ON THE FLY 2023: THEN & NOW to be Presented at The Actors Studio This Weekend Photo 3 ON THE FLY 2023: THEN & NOW to be Presented at The Actors Studio This Weekend
RONJA THE ROBBERS' DAUGHTER to Have New York Premiere at The Swedish Seamen's Church Photo 4 RONJA THE ROBBERS' DAUGHTER to Have New York Premiere at The Swedish Seamen's Church

RONJA THE ROBBERS' DAUGHTER to Have New York Premiere at The Swedish Seamen's Church

Off The Lane will present a selection of songs from Dave Malloy's Ghost Quartet, featuring professional actors, live music, and dancers participating in a dance painting practice to create visual art pieces. The performance and art pieces will be presented on June 3rd, 2023 at 7:30pm and 8:30pm, with the visual works available for auction throughout the evening. Doors open at 7:15pm for performance #1 and 8:15pm for performance #2.

This multimedia, interdisciplinary project was conceived by E Gomez, a queer trans/non-binary director in NYC. E has been an avid and vocal supporter of Dave Malloy's works, and is passionate about honoring what has come before, while also bringing a new perspective to light.

Part of this Ghost Quartet exploration includes an invitation to join us for one or BOTH of the evening's performances. If you choose to purchase tickets to both performances, our stellar cast will take on new roles and new staging. The company features Stevie Allen, Spencer Gonzalez, Jenna Levere, Tyler Jessey, George Luton, Anthime Miller, Jaz Koft, Sophie Brubaker, Stephanie Nielsen, Caden Thomas, Julia Gazzara, and Cooper Grenke.

Guests are welcome to stay after the performance and socialize in the space. Drinks will be available for purchase throughout the evening. All proceeds go towards the ColLab program and supporting our artists' incredible work.

Ticket options (scaling options):

$15: one performance (no drink ticket included) - choose 7:30pm or 8:30pm

$20: one performance (drink ticket included) - choose 7:30pm or 8:30pm

$30: for both shows (drink ticket included)

$10 drinks at the door




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

World Premiere of CRUMBS OF JOY Comes to the Tank Photo
World Premiere of CRUMBS OF JOY Comes to the Tank

Kairos Italy Theater presents in collaboration with the Tank the World Premiere of Crumbs of Joy (Briciole di Allegria) by Giorgia Brusco, Mario Fratti Award 2020.

HERE Will Honor Jason Baruch and Machine Dazzle at HEREs Extra Gala Photo
HERE Will Honor Jason Baruch and Machine Dazzle at HERE's Extra Gala

On June 5, HERE (Kristin Marting, Founding Artistic Director) will honor HERE former board member and entertainment lawyer Jason Baruch and conceptual artist, designer, and musician Machine Dazzle at HERE’s Extra Gala.

Mallory Catletts DECODER: Nova Express Comes to The Chocolate Factory Theater Photo
Mallory Catlett's DECODER: Nova Express Comes to The Chocolate Factory Theater

The Chocolate Factory Theater presents the world premiere of DECODER: Nova Express, a new theater work by Mallory Catlett.

VACATION To Premiere At Chain Theatre One Act Festival In June Photo
VACATION To Premiere At Chain Theatre One Act Festival In June

Vacation by Nathan Johnson is a jaunt into the wild world of Barrett and James, a pair of filthy rich husbands who've embarked on a romantic get away both unaware that the other has hatched a plot to murder him. It's a quick-witted, queer spy-vs-spy fantasy loaded with twists and turns-just like every relationship.


More Hot Stories For You

World Premiere of CRUMBS OF JOY Comes to the TankWorld Premiere of CRUMBS OF JOY Comes to the Tank
HERE Will Honor Jason Baruch and Machine Dazzle at HERE's Extra GalaHERE Will Honor Jason Baruch and Machine Dazzle at HERE's Extra Gala
Mallory Catlett's DECODER: Nova Express Comes to The Chocolate Factory TheaterMallory Catlett's DECODER: Nova Express Comes to The Chocolate Factory Theater
VACATION To Premiere At Chain Theatre One Act Festival In JuneVACATION To Premiere At Chain Theatre One Act Festival In June

Videos

Video: PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions Video Video: PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions
A SOLDIER'S PLAY Arrives in LA Video
A SOLDIER'S PLAY Arrives in LA
Bonnie Milligan's Life Just Got Better with a Tony Nomination Video
Bonnie Milligan's Life Just Got Better with a Tony Nomination
Elijah Rhea Johnson Is Stepping Into MJ's Shoes Video
Elijah Rhea Johnson Is Stepping Into MJ's Shoes
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# LAST ROOM
Secret Studio (5/05-6/03)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bea Arthur, Damn It!
The Stonewall Inn (5/27-5/31)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WORLD PREMIERE: Billy the Bomber
The Producer's Club (6/02-6/04)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Charley's Aunt
Trinity Theatre (5/26-6/03)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dinner Detective Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective NYC (6/03-6/03)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ROWENA
Teatro Latea (5/30-6/03)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pianist Jeeyoon Kim: music and poetry at Carnegie
Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall (6/07-6/07)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# From Out of the Blues
Don't Tell Mama (5/28-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Buy Vicodin Online Overnight Shipping Without Prescription- https://globe-meds.com
Buy Vicodin Online Overnight Shipping Without Prescription- https://globe-meds.com (9/17-3/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Songs for a New World
Pioneer Productions (6/09-6/18)CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You