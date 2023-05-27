Off The Lane to Present Selections from GHOST QUARTET in June

Off The Lane will present a selection of songs from Dave Malloy's Ghost Quartet, featuring professional actors, live music, and dancers participating in a dance painting practice to create visual art pieces. The performance and art pieces will be presented on June 3rd, 2023 at 7:30pm and 8:30pm, with the visual works available for auction throughout the evening. Doors open at 7:15pm for performance #1 and 8:15pm for performance #2.

This multimedia, interdisciplinary project was conceived by E Gomez, a queer trans/non-binary director in NYC. E has been an avid and vocal supporter of Dave Malloy's works, and is passionate about honoring what has come before, while also bringing a new perspective to light.

Part of this Ghost Quartet exploration includes an invitation to join us for one or BOTH of the evening's performances. If you choose to purchase tickets to both performances, our stellar cast will take on new roles and new staging. The company features Stevie Allen, Spencer Gonzalez, Jenna Levere, Tyler Jessey, George Luton, Anthime Miller, Jaz Koft, Sophie Brubaker, Stephanie Nielsen, Caden Thomas, Julia Gazzara, and Cooper Grenke.

Guests are welcome to stay after the performance and socialize in the space. Drinks will be available for purchase throughout the evening. All proceeds go towards the ColLab program and supporting our artists' incredible work.

Ticket options (scaling options):

$15: one performance (no drink ticket included) - choose 7:30pm or 8:30pm

$20: one performance (drink ticket included) - choose 7:30pm or 8:30pm

$30: for both shows (drink ticket included)

$10 drinks at the door