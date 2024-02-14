Odd Salon NYC Moves to UNDER St. Marks Next Month

FRIGID New York and Odd Salon will present Odd Salon NYC: EXCELSIOR, curated by Co-Producer Christian Cagigal. The popular bi-monthly show will take place at its new home UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Place, New York, NY 10009) on Wednesday, March 13 at 6pm (doors at 5:30pm). The performance will also be available to livestream. Tickets ($25 in-person; $20 streaming) are available for advance purchase at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2292124®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.frigid.nyc%2Fevent%2F6897%3A593%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. The performance will run approximately 2 hours.

The speakers and topics for March will include The Mysteries and Meanings of Icarus with Sarah Judd, Tulipmania: The Crypto Currency of the 1600’s with Theresa Handwerk, Henry Longfellow: The Allure of a Poem with Leonard Apeltsin, I Just Wanna Fly: Hot Air Balloons to the Hindenburg with Jessie Wayburn, Stan Lee and Cartoons for the War Effort with Linnie Schell, and Ever Higher! The Epic Rise of the Woolworth’s Building with David Loewy.

Odd Salon curates cocktail hour lectures highlighting strange-but-true stories from history, science, art, and adventure, live on stage, over cocktails. We bring experts and enthusiastic amateurs together to explore history’s overlooked and under-told stories, from legends of lost cities to masters of art forgery, engineering failures to murderous sideshow performers, daring heists, questionable taxidermy, and tales of epic revenge. Sometimes with stick figures. Founded in San Francisco, in 2014 by Annetta Black, Tre Balchowsky, and Rachel James, Odd Salon is inspired by the salonnières of the Enlightenment, the illustrated lectures of the Victorian period, and a strong desire to tell weird stories in good company. After several years of hosting salons in San Francisco, in 2018 we expanded to add a new chapter in New York City. We are a community project, centered around a Fellowship of speakers and an extended family of Members, and we have partnered with amazing organizations including the California Historical Society, the Long Now Foundation, the California Academy of Sciences, the tall ships of the Grey’s Harbor Historical Seaport, and the Exploratorium science museum. As a community-focused and mission-driven organization dedicated to the diffusion of unusual knowledge, we are proud to be a membership supported, fiscally sponsored project of the InterCulture Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit organization. https://oddsalon.com/

FRIGID New York’s mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work of varied content, form, and style, and to amplify their diverse voices. We do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and eight annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of independent artists. Now in our third decade we have produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater. www.frigid.nyc