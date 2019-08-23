OSCAR AT THE CROWN Offers Special Free Performance For At Risk Youth

OSCAR at The Crown, a new immersive nightclub musical, has formed a relationship with a consortium of over 25 organizations in the city that serve homeless and at-risk kids, LGBTQ youth and survivors of human trafficking and will be offering a free, private performance on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 3 Dollar Bill (260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY). The performance will be followed by a question and answer session and a pizza party, giving over 150 young people an opportunity to interface with the cast and creative team. The producers, cast, and crew are thrilled to bring this piece to a new audience. They hope to inspire these young people with a story celebrating otherness and resilience.

Participating organizations include the Hetrick-Martin Institute, Pride Center of Staten Island, New Alternatives for LGBT Homeless Youth, Sanctuary for Families, GMAD, ECPAT, Mentari, Garden of Hope, Covenant House, Prospect Plaza Community Center, Girl Be Heard, The LGBTQ Center, Safe Horizons, Streetwork, and the Anti-Violence Project.

From the minds of performance collective, The Neon Coven, OSCAR at The Crown was created by Mark Mauriello, features music and choreography by Andrew Barret Cox, and direction by Shira Milikowsky. OSCAR at The Crown is produced by Seaview Productions, SL Theatricals, Rebecca Gold Productions, Wendy Federman, Tyler Mount, Anita Waxman, Eric Kuhn & Justin Mikita, and Jenn Maley.

For more information, please visit oscaratthecrown.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You