ONLY PLACE I BELONG Premieres Next Month at The Tank

Following the success of M. Can Yasar's one-person musical "Master of Time" at Teatro Latea, The What Co. and Maddie Milligan present Yasar's new musical in development "Only Place I Belong" directed by Coleman Ray Clark for two performances only August 3rd & 4th at 7 PM at The Tank in NYC.

"Only Place I Belong" is the journey of a young Turkish-immigrant man in search of love, identity, and belonging in America for the first time. The story follows Can (pronounced "John") through a rebellious attempt to offer his truest self to the world, his family, and to himself. As Can moves from Turkey to New York, we follow his heartbreaking, sexy, and unforgettable encounters, as he finds the soul he thought he lost - his voice and music. With a score of original indie/folk songs blended with unmistakably-New York stories, this new musical feels like a late-night train ride that you won't want to end.

Presented by The What Co. and Maddie Milligan, "Only Place I Belong" is written and composed by M. Can Yasar. The production is directed by Coleman Ray Clark, previously the deputy director of The 24 Hour Plays and artistic producer of The What Co., and features Randell Benford, Danny Bryck*, Artemis Zara Gültekin, Devi Peot, Mercedes Riegé, Daniel Shevlin*, and M. Can Yasar.

The production is stage managed by Brant Zheng. Arrangements and orchestrations by Daniel Shevlin, with additional arrangements by Yasuhiko Fukuoka. The band is led by Craig Long as the conductor and pianist, with Daniel Shevlin on cello, Artemis Zara Gültekin on violin, and Brian Cudina on drums. Scenic and prop design by Eric Cheung, lighting design by Allison Newcombe, sound design by recording artist Blake Ortiz-Goldberg, and costume design by fashion designer June Adams Pallais.

*These Actors are appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association. Equity approved Showcase.