ONE WITH THE CURRENT Returns For Fall Run At 36th Street Theatre

One With the Current was previously produced at the 2022 Dream Up Festival.

By: Jul. 24, 2023

A fishing trip during Covid alters the course of one man's life in Daniel Damiano's timely solo show One With the Current which opens on Wednesday, September 13 at the 36th Street Studio Theatre in Manhattan. The play sheds a rarely-seen light on a good man with good intentions, and explores with unusual nuance how one who purely has a desire to provide for his family and serve his community can be misled to partake in the unfathomable.

One With the Current was previously produced at the 2022 Dream Up Festival. The remounted production runs until October 8 for 24 performances and is directed by Leslie Kincaid Burby (A Barn Play/UP Theatre Company). Produced by fandango 4 Art House.

Playwright Damiano also stars in the production. Damiano's previous solo show American Tranquility played for two successful engagements at the East Village Playhouse, as well as the Downtown Urban Arts Festival in NYC and the Capital Fringe Festival in Washington DC where the show received critical acclaim, with All About Solo saying, "A truly impressive performance on the part of Mr. Damiano. Armed with a writer's ear for capturing dialogue and an actor's flair for delivery, he makes his characters impressively real and uniquely vibrant...an exceptional piece of theatre."

O﻿n January 4th, 2021, a North Carolina husband, father and store owner embarks on a fishing trip with a childhood friend. On January 6th, 2021, they will become part of one of the most notorious events in U.S. History.

One with the Current runs September 13 through October 8 with performances on Wednesday - Friday at 7pm, Saturdays at 2pm & 7pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Running time: 70 minutes. Talkbacks are currently being planned for weekend performances. More info will be released soon.

Performances take place at 36th Street Studio Theatre 312 West 36th Street (btw 8th Ave & 9th Ave.), 4th Floor, New York, NY 10018. Tickets are $25 and are available at Click Here.

Daniel Damiano (Actor/Playwright) is an Award-winning Playwright and Award-nominated Actor, based in Brooklyn, NY. He premiered his solo play One With the Current as part of the 2022 Dream Up Festival at Theater for the New City. Previous roles include his acclaimed run in his multi-character solo play American Tranquility, which enjoyed two successful runs at the East Village Playhouse, as well as the PIT Loft, Downtown Urban Arts Festival and the Capital Fringe Festival in DC. Recent productions of his plays include Harmony Park (Detroit Repertory Theatre) and The Lepers (Ensemble Studio Theatre Marathon). His latest play The Wild Boar was a Finalist in Dayton Playhouse's 2022 Futurefest, as well as a 2019 Woodward/Newman Drama Award Finalist and a 2019 Janet & Bruce Bunch Award Finalist. He will soon be featured as the Old Man in Rodney Ferrer's feature film House of Waltz (Sidewalk Prophecy Films), due out in 2023. Daniel has also written two acclaimed novels, The Woman in the Sun Hat (2021 Seattle Book Review Recommendation) and Graphic Nature (2022). His acclaimed play Day of the Dog is published by Broadway Play Publishing. The screen version of his short play The Lepers, which he adapted, received Best Narrative Short in the 2020 Queens World Film Festival and was recently selected as part of the 2023 Chain Film Festival. www.danieldamiano.com

Leslie Kincaid Burby (Director) is an acclaimed NYC director, dramaturge, and performer. She has received the New York Innovative Theatre outstanding director award for her Drama Desk nominated production The Navigator by Eddie Antar at The Workshop Theater (New York Times Critic Pick). She also received the New York International Fringe Festival Overall Excellence Award for her direction of Sean-Patrick O'Brien's Zamboni. During the pandemic, Leslie directed and developed readings of a number of new works, including New Canaan by Jessica Durdock Moreno (featuring Debra Jo Rupp), and American Portraits by Devon O'Brien (featuring Kate Burton). Her independent film, Robin Hood, recently won multiple awards in the Hudson International Film Festival. Leslie is a frequent director for Dephi, Pied Piper, and UP Theatre companies, and is an Associate Artistic Director at The Workshop Theater. www.lesliekincaidburby.com




