OGRODOWA STREET to Open at Moshava Art in Greenwich Village
Harry Kaufman and Jeffrey Roth star in Steffi Rubin's play directed by Adina Kory.
Moshava Art will present Ogrodowa Street, an intimate theatrical production exploring Jewish history and the human struggle to choose life in the face of overwhelming loss. The story follows Rachmiel Frydland, a prodigy destined to be an Orthodox Jewish scholar in pre-war Poland. Vanity and honesty steer Frydland into unexpected theological waters, as the Holocaust strips him of everything he loves, leaving him to wonder why he was 'condemned to live.'
The play is written by Steffi Rubin, directed by Adina Kory, and stars Harry Kaufman* and Jeffrey Roth*. Performances will run Friday, November 6 through Sunday, November 8.
SYNOPSIS:
Twenty-six-year-old Rachmiel Frydland smuggles himself into the Warsaw Ghetto with one intention: to die. For four years he has dodged arrest and eluded death under Nazi occupation, while everyone he loves has been less fortunate. Survival itself has become fatal.
Inside the ghetto, he finds an old friend who is determined to persuade him to live. Over one long night, the two men argue, remember, and wrestle with questions of faith, identity, and purpose. As dawn approaches, Frydland must decide whether to escape death one more time.
Drawing on the historical experiences of Jewish believers during the Holocaust, Ogrodowa Street is a confessional, life-affirming story of courage and faith, and of the mysterious ways hope survives, even in humanity's darkest hours.
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