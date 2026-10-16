OGRODOWA STREET to Open at Moshava Art in Greenwich Village

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Moshava Art will present Ogrodowa Street, an intimate theatrical production exploring Jewish history and the human struggle to choose life in the face of overwhelming loss. The story follows Rachmiel Frydland, a prodigy destined to be an Orthodox Jewish scholar in pre-war Poland. Vanity and honesty steer Frydland into unexpected theological waters, as the Holocaust strips him of everything he loves, leaving him to wonder why he was 'condemned to live.'

The play is written by Steffi Rubin, directed by Adina Kory, and stars Harry Kaufman* and Jeffrey Roth*. Performances will run Friday, November 6 through Sunday, November 8.

SYNOPSIS:

Twenty-six-year-old Rachmiel Frydland smuggles himself into the Warsaw Ghetto with one intention: to die. For four years he has dodged arrest and eluded death under Nazi occupation, while everyone he loves has been less fortunate. Survival itself has become fatal.

Inside the ghetto, he finds an old friend who is determined to persuade him to live. Over one long night, the two men argue, remember, and wrestle with questions of faith, identity, and purpose. As dawn approaches, Frydland must decide whether to escape death one more time.

Drawing on the historical experiences of Jewish believers during the Holocaust, Ogrodowa Street is a confessional, life-affirming story of courage and faith, and of the mysterious ways hope survives, even in humanity's darkest hours.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 15 Days 07 Hrs 03 Min 42 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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