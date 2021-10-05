ODD MAN OUT Immersive Live Experience to Play The Flea Theater

ODD MAN OUT, a LIVE immersive experience in complete darkness, will play The Flea Theater (20 Thomas Street between Broadway and Church Street), it was announced today by producer PITCHBLACK Immersive Experiences. Written by Martín Bondone and directed by Bondone, Carlos Armesto, and Facundo Bogarín, ODD MAN OUT begins performances on November 3 for a limited engagement through December 4. Opening night is set for November 9.

ODD MAN OUT is a LIVE immersive audio play in darkness. It begins when "passengers" enter the theater by their flight attendant. Passengers put on their headphones and their blindfolds. From there, the story allows listeners to immerse themselves in the tale of Alberto, a blind musician flying home from New York to Buenos Aires, Argentina after decades of self-exile. As listeners enter Alberto's story of love, prejudice and fears that were left behind, they experience a 360-surround sound, multi-sensory "journey."

Because passengers are blindfolded through the entire duration of the flight, the action can be experienced by way of auditory stimulation, tactile objects and enriched smells. Passengers will even feel weather happening around them.

This experience engages and awakens the senses, tests limits, and ultimately uses the darkness to bring the audience to a new light.

Earlier this year and due to the pandemic, ODD MAN OUT was presented as an at-home immersive theatrical sensory box experience where people were sent a box to their home with all of the items required to experience the audio play.

Of the box experience, Theatermania raved, "A Story that is both relatable and specific, powerfully conveyed by top notch voice acting. Quality theater delivered to you" and Global Press Journal cheered, "In addition to creating jobs for blind musicians, actors and sound technicians, this show raises awareness of the experience of blindness".

ODD MAN OUT began at Teatro Ciego in Argentina, which has a 15-year history of creating live experiences in complete darkness. The theater company employs artists and technicians with visual disabilities in all their work. Forty percent of staff and creative teams are made up of blind and low-vision individuals.

A portion of the proceeds from the ODD MAN OUT will go to Visions (https://www.visionsvcb.org/), which provides services for the blind and visually impaired.

The cast of ODD MAN OUT features Ignacio Borderes, Carmen Boria, Alejandra Buljevich, Carla Costabile, Modesto Lacen, Andrés Montejo, Victoria Raigorodsky, Aksel Tang, and Gonzalo Trigueros.

ODD MAN OUT features original music, arrangements, and music direction by Mirko Mescia, sound design by Nicolás Alvarez, and dramaturgy by Carlos Armesto and Aksel Tang. NY producers are Carlos Armesto, Lola Lopez Guardone (lead producer), and Malcolm March and Heather Klein (associate producers). Lucila Brindisi is director of communications and The disability consultant is Allie Gorrie.

ODD MAN OUT premiered at Teatro Ciego in October 2019 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Performed by six actors entirely in the dark, ODD MAN OUT relied on binaural immersive sound design, a delicate choreography and the innovative use of smell and touch to create the landscape of its world and characters with a cast composed of majority artists that have either partial or complete vision loss.

Following the Spanish production in Argentina, Teatro Ciego partnered with theatreC to premiere ODD MAN OUT in the U.S. in February, 2020 at an English-Language workshop presentation. The cast of American actors rehearsed in Argentina and presented excerpts from the play at the American Embassy in preparation for a New York Production.

"We are thrilled to bring ODD MAN OUT to the Flea Theater in this exciting and innovative production," said producer Carlos Armesto. "As the theater and artistic communities reemerge in New York, we look forward to welcoming back audiences as they fly with Alberto on PITCHBLACK Airlines from New York to Buenos Aires. After the last 18 months, we know audiences need a vacation."

Tickets for the ODD MAN OUT LIVE immersive experience are $50 with "First Class" VIP seating available for $90. ODD MAN OUT plays at The Flea Theater Tuesday - Friday at 7PM and 9PM and Saturday and Sunday at 3PM, 7PM, and 9PM. There will be an additional performance on Monday, November 8 at 7PM.

Early bird purchasing is available until October 20 for $35 and all tickets for preview performances from November 3 - 8 are $35. Senior and Student tickets are available for $35 and patrons must present supporting ID. All passengers must present proof of vaccination upon arrival. First class passengers receive a VIP reception with refreshments and show inspired or d'oeuvres, advanced entrance to the space (premiere boarding), and a Souvenir box.

For tickets and information, please visit: www.OddManOutNYC.com