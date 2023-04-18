Norton Museum To Acquire John Singer Sargent Portrait Of Amelia Earhart Benefactor

The Norton Museum of Art announced today the acquisition of the painting Portrait of Mrs. Frederick Guest (Amy Phipps) (1905) by American artist John Singer Sargent. The portrait is a generous gift from the sitter's grandson, Alexander M. D. C. Guest, and the Guest family. The acquisition further strengthens the Norton's robust holdings of American art, and represents the institution's first oil painting by Sargent and its first example of his signature portraiture, which established him as one of the most prolific painters at the turn of the twentieth century.

"The Norton is deeply grateful to the Guest family for this meaningful addition to its collection," said Ghislain d'Humieres, Kenneth C. Griffin Director and CEO. "Not only is it a significant example of Sargent's defining style, but this portrait also brings with it the captivating history of Amy Phipps Guest, whose interest in aviation led to her learning to pilot an aircraft herself, and ultimately providing the crew and plane for Amelia Earhart's world-famous voyage. We are pleased to add this remarkable painting and important artifact of American history to the Norton's robust collection of American art.

Portrait of Mrs. Frederick Guest (Amy Phipps) was commissioned by Mrs. Henry Phipps ("Annie"), the mother of Amy Phipps (1871-1959), daughter of a Pittsburgh steel magnate, to celebrate the occasion of her marriage to English aristocrat Captain Frederick Edward Guest in 1905. The painting depicts Phipps Guest in front of an imaginary backdrop with a classical balustrade and wooded landscape, a setting reminiscent of the backgrounds in 17th- and 18th-century portraits by artists like Anthony van Dyck and Joshua Reynolds. The piece demonstrates the signature style that made Sargent a favorite of Anglo-American upper classes at the turn of the 20th century, illustrating his ability to create works that reference the Old Master tradition while incorporating modern brush techniques.

The painting was first exhibited at the Royal Academy in London in 1906, debuting to contemporary praise; The Times lauded the portrait as "so full of life and character, so charming in colour, and so superb in painting."

In the years following her marriage, Phipps Guest went on to develop a passion and skill for aviation and dreamt of becoming the first woman to complete a solo flight across the Atlantic. She reluctantly abandoned her plan after her family convinced her it was too dangerous but made an indelible mark on American cultural history when she connected with the young Amelia Earhart, determined to ensure that a woman make the journey.

"This magnificent Sargent of my late grandmother Amy is not only a beautiful portrait, but an important piece of American history that will act in dialogue with the Norton's robust collection to create a fuller picture of the American canon," said Alexander M. D. C. Guest, grandson of the painting's subject. "My family and I are eager to share this outstanding work with art lovers from the local community and from around the world."

