Normal Ave Announces Cast And Creative Team World Premiere Of INDOOR PERSON

Normal Ave is proud to continue its highly successful 2019-20 season with Indoor Person by Kayla Martine, directed by Andrew Garrett. The show runs February 19-March 1 at Normal Ave's Medicine Show Theatre at 549 West 52nd Street in Manhattan. Wednesday, February 19 at 8 PM, Friday, February 21 at 8 PM, Saturday, February 22 at 8 PM, Sunday, February 23 at 3 PM, Friday, February 28 at 8 PM, Saturday, February 29 at 8 PM, and Sunday, March 1 at 3 PM. Tickets start at just $20 for all performances.

Indoor Person is a tragicomedy about Addie and Cleo, a modern-day high-functioning agoraphobe and the one who tries to keep her afloat. Addie can't leave the house. Cleo can't leave Addie. "Functioning" is a fine line, so fine that maintaining the balance just might be impossible.

Indoor Person features a talented cast including Keith Caram, David Crane,

Peter Fanone, Olivia Hartshorn, Kaden Kearney, Claire Saunders, and Markia Smith.

Indoor Person features Scenic Design by Jessie Bonaventure, Lighting Design by Ethan Newman, Costume Design by Eden Tayar, Sound Design by Lawrence Schober, Prop Design by Maddie Bucci, Violence Direction by Jake Haven Parisse, and Intimacy Direction by Francesca Betancourt.

"We are so thrilled to follow Lily Houghton's world premiere, Of the woman came the beginning of sin and through her we all die, with another amazing world premiere from another amazing woman," said Artistic Director Shannon Molly Flynn, "The cast is simply stunning, and we are so excited to take a deep dive into this play.

Playwright Kayla Martine (she/her) is a New York-based playwright, screenwriter, producer, and actor. Her works for the stage include Indoor Person, (De)Fermentation, and The Eating Disorder Play. Readings and workshops of her plays have been produced by The Tribe Theatre Company and The Scratch, but this is her first world premiere production. She has previously written and produced several short films that ran the festival circuit and co-created and produced Curmudgeons Sketch, an online sketch comedy channel.

Director Andrew Garrett is a bi-coastal (Seattle & New York) creative leader passionate about new work, community and strengthening the connection between art and society. Recent projects include Rona Siddiqui: Halfghan on a Mission (The Kennedy Center), Rona's Turn (54 Below), Northwest Bookshelf: Adventure Musical Theatre (5th Avenue Theatre), The Curious Incident of the Dog of the Nighttime (Village Theatre), Guys & Dolls (Village Theatre), Orphans & Outsiders (The American Theatre for Actors), Lord of the Flies (Syracuse University), and New York Theatre Workshop's Mind the Gap: Intergenerational Theatre Workshop (New York Theatre Workshop, London South Bank University, North Carolina Stage Company, Santiago A Mil International Theatre Festival, and Stage Craft Studio). He has helped develop work with The Scratch, Village Theatre, ACT Theatre, One Coast Collaboration, SPACE on Ryder Farm, New York Theatre Workshop, The Neighborhood Theatre Project, Normal Ave, The Tribe, and RADD Productions. He received a BFA in Acting with an emphasis in Directing from Syracuse University.

Normal Ave believes in redefining normal by nurturing an inclusive community of fresh, diverse voices and inviting collaborative freedom at every stage of the artistic process.

Our accessible programming of new and existing works spark curiosity, challenge perception, and welcome our artists and audiences to think, listen and respond in radical ways.

And we think that makes for some pretty damn good theatre.





