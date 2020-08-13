No Exit Theatre Collective Presents George Bernard Shaw's ARMS AND THE MAN in Live-Streamed Reading Series

The online event will take place Friday, August 14 at 7 p.m

Arms and the Man, directed by Ben Natan, will be performed Friday, August 14 at 7 p.m. on the No Exit Theatre Collective Facebook page. All shows in their Fortnightly Reading Series are abridged to run less than 90 minutes, with a Q&A with the artists to follow.

Ben Natan, co-artistic director, founded NETC to give theatre artists a space to work on their craft during the pandemic.

This show is the first in their LOVE AND CONSEQUENCES micro-season.

Arms and the Man follows Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest, Euripides' Iphigenia in Aulis, William Shakespeare's Midsummer Night's Dream, Twelfth Night, Hamlet and Much Ado About Nothing and Henrik Ibsen's Hedda Gabler in their Fortnightly Reading Series.

The cast will feature Jackie Alexis as Raina, Meagan Sisler as Bluntschli, Daniel Cabrera as Sergius, Kym Zlogar as Louka, Tessa Ramírez-Keough as Catherine, Keith Hale as Major Petkoff, Kassandra Pérez as Nicola/Bluntschli's Friend, Emma Josephine Rucci, Swing. Technical directed by Daisy Phillips. Script managed by Caity MacNeill.

Honoring the activist roots of theatre and their artists is at the core of No Exit Theatre Collective. They seek to affect change with their work. With each production they put on, the creative team selects a social justice organization to support. Their support comes from their virtual tip jar.

This week, they will be supporting the Wallace Foundation, with 20 percent of the tips from their virtual tip jar. The Wallace Foundation provides artistic opportunities and resources for underserved and less privileged communities.

"Recently, one of our members lost a close loved one. In order to honor their memory, we are supporting the Wallace Foundation for this week's show. At NETC, we believe in radical accessibility and know what truly makes an artist is the chance to be creative," said co-artistic director Ben Natan.

Their virtual tip jar is where you can support their work. Each show week, 20 percent of tips go toward the organization selected by the creative team. The remainder of that money is equally split among the artists involved in the production.

On off-weeks, the funds from this tip jar go towards supporting the collective - buying rights to shows, upgrading their streaming capabilities, and expanding their team. Any funds that remain roll over to the following week's performance. Their tip jar is on Venmo, @NoExit-TC.

You can find constant updates by subscribing to their newsletter. Subscribe for constant updates on their collective, straight to your inbox. Their newsletter is written by editorial director Ryanne Salzano.

