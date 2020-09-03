New and Improved 9PM WITH GALINSKY Returns With Special Guest Grand Master Jay

9PM WITH GALINSKY returns on September 10th!

Returning on September 10, 2020 '9pm with Galinsky' (formerly known as '10pm With Galinsky') is a new, thirty-minute talk-variety show that stars performer, artist, activist Robert Galinsky streaming live from his Alphabet City NYC studio. Now with a 'live' studio audience, Galinsky explores and exposes the hidden truths that exist beyond the obvious spotlight of success. Streaming via Zoom on Youtube & Facebook on Thursdays evenings at 9 PM.

The first guest of the new and improved '9pm with Galinsky' is The Grand Master Jay - Founder of the NFAC (Not F*cking Around Coalition), a former Presidential candidate and social activist, GMJ is THE HEAD of the NFAC, a paramilitary organization in the United States. It has been described by news outlets as a Black militia. While it has been linked to the New Black Panther Party, it denies any connection to the Black Panther Party or Black Lives Matter.

"I cannot wait for September 10 to get here to speak with the founder and head of the NFAC (Not F*cking Around Coalition) Grand Master Jay. Grand Master Jay is a powerful black American voice that is intentionally being ignored by the national press and major media outlets for his ability to cut through the BS and say what needs to be said about the current state of America. It's a voice that should no longer be silenced and I am thrilled to speak to him and allow our audience an opportunity to join in this discussion. He will offer the unfiltered truth about black America's experience in 2020. It may not be what we want to hear but it's what we NEED to hear." - Robert Galinsky

Upcoming Guests on '9pm with Galinsky'

Micaela Iron Shell-Dominguez - Sicangu Lakota and Chicana Activist

Micaela Iron Shell-Dominguez is a Sicangu Lakota and Chicana is the Director of Operations and Secretary for the International Indigenous Youth Council and co-founder of Womxn from the Mountain.

Roger Guenveur Smith - Tony Award Nominee & Ovation Award-Winning Actor

Roger Guenveur Smith is an actor, writer, director who has created HBO, NetFlix, and national stage shows.

Rabbi Rachel Timoner - The "Rebel Rabbi" & Author, Activist

Rabbi Rachel Timoner currently serves as Senior Rabbi at Congregation Beth Elohim in Brooklyn, NY

Cart Narcs - Shopping Cart Agent

