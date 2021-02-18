Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
New York Yankees Great, Nick Swisher Talks Baseball And Broadway On The BREAK A BAT Podcast

Swisher brings great stories and big laughs to The Batter's Box, as he and host Al Malafronte look back fondly on his Yankee years.

Feb. 18, 2021  

It's a SWISHALICIOUS day on Broadway, as the one and only Nick Swisher joins BREAK A BAT for their 71st episode! During a memorable Broadway tenure that spanned 2009-2012, few performers in New York Yankees history are more beloved than Swisher. While dawning the pinstripes, he not only cemented a legacy as a World Champion (2009) and All-Star right fielder (2010) but as a colorful personality and passionate player that would run through a wall for Yankee fans. These days, he's still involved with the team as a Special Advisor and can be seen on TV as a studio analyst for FS1.

Swisher brings great stories and big laughs to The Batter's Box, as he and host Al Malafronte look back fondly on his Yankee years. Whether it be changing the dynamic of a stuffy clubhouse, triumphing in the face of adversity, or helping ring in the new Yankee Stadium with a World Series, Swisher truly bares it all and then some. Like much of the podcast's fanbase, he's also extremely passionate about the performing arts, as some of his favorite nights in the city center around trips to the theatre. He even has an epic Broadway dream role in mind and shares the little-known backstory behind his own acting gig on How I Met Your Mother.

Swisher is one of baseball's good guys, and that very much shines through in this conversation. He also joins a long line of New York baseball greats to talk baseball and Broadway in The Batter's Box, as BREAK A BAT has also released episodes in recent months with Johnny Damon, Darryl Strawberry, and Ken Singleton.


