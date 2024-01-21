New York Theatre Barn Will Present a Reading of Josephine Phoenix's BETWEEN COCONUTS AND CONCRETE

New York Theatre Barn, in association with David Zayas Jr. (ZProductions), will present a reading of Josephine Phoenix's Between Coconuts and Concrete on Tuesday, January 23rd, 2024 at 7PM at the Chain Theatre in New York City. The solo play with music will be directed by Joe Barros.

Written and performed by Josephine Phoenix, Between Coconuts and Concrete is an irreverent and uproarious look at Phoenix's turbulent childhood growing up in Miami in the 1980's and New York in the 1990's. Raised by a Cuban Las Vegas Showgirl and a Spaniard/Lebanese Flamenco guitarist, her family rumbled through a lifestyle of fame and fortune, drug pushing and drug abuse, and rehabilitation The story also follows Josephine's own journey as a performer touring as a backup singer for audiences of 20,000+, cleaning homes for $100, and rejecting reality TV show suggestions of breast augmentation because she didn't look Latina enough. Between Coconuts and Concrete puts the fun in dysfunction.

New York Theatre Barn is a Manhattan-based non-profit theatre company that has served as an inclusive home for original culture-shifting musicals during incubation since 2007. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website at www.nytheatrebarn.org.