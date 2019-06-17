New York Musical Festival and Osceola Arts Proudly Present The World Premiere of FLYING LESSONS

NEW YORK MUSICAL FESTIVAL and OSCEOLA ARTS are pleased to announce the world premiere production of FLYING LESSONS, written and directed by Donald Rupe, with music and orchestrations by Cesar De La Rosa, music direction and orchestrations by Josh Ceballos, and additional orchestrations by Jason M. Bailey, as an Official Selection of the 2019 New York Musical Festival's Next Link Project.

FLYING LESSONS will play five performances only at The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036). Performances begin Monday, July 22 and continue through Sunday, July 28. Tickets are $35 and are available online at http://www.nymf.org/festival/2019-events/flying-lessons/.

In this charming family-friendly musical, Isabella is a young Latina whose teacher has just assigned the final project of her eighth-grade year: research a historical figure and write a paper about what made them great. Joined by her quirky friends, Isabella has to decide who to study when she is visited in a dream by two unlikely companions: Amelia Earhart and Frederick Douglass. Over time, Isabella writes her own 'recipe for greatness' as she learns as much about herself as she does about history.

FLYING LESSONS plays the following regular schedule through Sunday, July 28: Monday, July 22 at 8:00 p.m. Thursday, July 25 at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 27 at 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Sunday, July 28 at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets are $35 and are available online at http://www.nymf.org/festival/2019-events/flying-lessons/ or by calling 866-811-4111. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the theater ½ hour prior to performance.

Running Time: 90 Minutes. Website: www.flyinglessonsthemusical.com or nymf.org/flyinglessons.





