New York Live Arts Announces 2019-20 Fresh Tracks Artists

New York Live Arts announces its 2019-20 Fresh Tracks artists: Anh Vo, Annie Heath, Jordan Lloyd, Kayla Hamilton and Stuart B Meyers. One of New York Live Arts' signature New Work Development Programs, Fresh Tracks is a season-long residency and performance opportunity designed for early career artists who explore hybrid and movement-based work. Fresh Track artists receive studio residencies, a professionally-produced shared evening bill in the New York Live Arts theater, professional development workshops, and extensive support from Live Arts Communications, production and programming staff.



This year's Fresh Tracks artists will present work in the New York Live Arts Theater, December 13-14 at 7:30pm. Tickets start at $20. The residency program culminates with in-progress showings of new work developed throughout the residency in Live Arts' Third Floor Studios May 29-30, 2019 at 6pm.



2019-2020 Fresh Tracks Performance & Residency Program Artists:



Anh Vo is a Vietnamese choreographer, dancer, theorist, and activist. They create dances and produce texts about pornography and queer relations, about being and form, about identity and abstraction, about history and its colonial reality. Currently based in Brooklyn, they earned their degrees in Performance Studies from Brown University (BA) and New York University (MA). As a writer, they focus on experimental practices in contemporary dance and pornography.



Annie Heath | Heath in Progress is a freelance dancer and choreographer based in Brooklyn, NY. She has performed original works by RoseAnne Spradlin, Doug LeCours, Gabriella Carmichael, and Pavel Machuca-Zavarzin. As a dance-maker, Heath wonders about capacity-a cavity in her archived mind that needs filling. She fumbles with identity as a portal to generate fabricated memories and dreamlike, meditative atmospheres. Maybe roots can flourish in detachment?



Jordan Demetrius Lloyd is a dance artist emanating from Brooklyn. Originally from Albany, NY, Lloyd graduated from The College at Brockport where he performed works by Maura Keefe and Alexandra Beller. He is a part time lecturer at Rutgers University and on faculty at Mark Morris Dance Center. He is a 2019 Artist in Residence at The Center for Performance Research and has received developmental support through AUNTS at MANA Contemporary. Since landing in New York City he has shown work at Judson Memorial Church, The Center for Performance Research and Brooklyn Studios for Dance.



Kayla Hamilton is an artist and educator born and raised in the small of Texarkana, Texas and now residing in Bronx, NY. Kayla earned a BA in Dance from Texas Woman's University and an MS Ed in Special Education from Hunter College. She is a member of the 2017 Bessie-award winning collective of the skeleton architecture, the future of our world's. Kayla's work focuses on collaboration with other artists from various disciplines to explore the intersection of race and disability. When Kayla is not dancing, she's a special education teacher at the Highbridge Green School who loves to watch Law and Order on Hulu.



Stuart B Meyers is a Queer, Jewish artist. He creates Dance Theatre, Film & Jew-ish Events. Stuart has performed his own work in Berlin, New York, Philadelphia & Tel Aviv, and he's received grants from the Berlin Cultural Senate and the Brooklyn Arts Council. He's currently touring his Queer & Dreamy Shabbat Dinner Delight & Extravaganza *The Shabbos Queen*, developing "BE YOUR OWN YENTA: your guide to becoming a Matchmaker," and creating a new dance work in New Dance Alliance's "Lift-Off" Residency. Stuart's a 2018 danceWEB Scholar, a hypnotist, and studies dreams, imagery and Jewish texts through a Kabbalistic Lineage.

