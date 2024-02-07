New York City Children's Theater to Present World Premiere of PINOCCHIO at Theatre Row

New York City Children's Theater's dance/theater production PINOCCHIO will have its world premiere at Theatre Row from March 23rd - April 14th.

Pinocchio, the classic fairy tale, will come to life on stage in a new dance adaptation. The show will engage the whole family through puppetry, narration, and original music.

Adapted for young audiences by Barbara Zinn Krieger (Artistic Director and Founder of NYCCT) and directed and choreographed by Stephanie Klemons (Broadway's Hamilton, If/Then, Bring It On & Director/Choreographer In The Heights at the Kennedy Center), Pinocchio centers on the beloved puppet and their journey to become a real kid. With the help of Lady Blue, a wise cricket, and you, Pinocchio will learn to make good decisions and become a real kid.

Director and Choreographer Stephanie Klemons says, "Revisiting classics like Pinocchio allows us to bring theater that really connects multiple generations. Each person in the audience has a relationship with the story. Creating a new, mostly danced version is an exciting opportunity for us to lean into our physical communication which is children's first language and bring this well-known classic to life in a brand new way!"

NYCCT's Artistic Director and Founder, Barbara Zinn Krieger says, "I remember watching the movie Pinocchio with my grandsons in Italy. I was inspired by the power of visual storytelling transcending language barriers and sought to reimagine Pinocchio, focusing on its visual narrative to eloquently convey the timeless story. In this adaptation, actions speak volumes, narrating the tale with profound resonance."

Pinocchio will play at Theatre Row, a program of Building for the Arts, NY, from March 25th - April 14th. Tickets begin at $42.50. A limited amount of pay what you choose tickets are available for each performance. The show runs approximately 50 minutes and is best for ages 4-8, but fun for the whole family.

Directed and Choreographed by Stephanie Klemons

Adapted for young audiences by Barbara Zinn Krieger

Based on the story by Carlo Collodi

Original Music Composed by Jaime Lozano

Associate Director and Choreographer Taylor McMahon

The production stars Jenavieve Adams, Mecca Akbar, Nicole Arakaki, Rob Coglitore, and Courtney Darlington. Stacey Badgett Jr. and Kristen Roa join the company as swings. Casting by Brent Bejsovec.

The creative team for Pinocchio includes Mark Exline (Scenic Designer and Puppet Designer), Antonio Consuegra (Costume Designer), Daisy Long (Lighting Designer), Rebecca Satzberg (Sound Designer), Niki White (Properties Designer), Mia Qin (Production Stage Manager), and Sloane Fischer (Assistant Stage Manager).

NYCCT is excited to partner with Schnipper's this season.

About Stephanie Klemons

Stephanie Klemons is a Drama Desk Award winning Broadway Performer and Director/Choreographer. Most notably she is Associate & Supervising Choreographer and Original Cast Member of Broadway's smash hit HAMILTON. She maintains US & International companies of the show, from casting to running the dance departments across the globe. Stephanie was part of the original companies of Hamilton, In The Heights, If/Then and Bring It On on Broadway, Pre-Broadway, and tours for all four shows. At 23, Stephanie made her New York Theater Choreography Debut Off-Broadway with Automatic Superstar. That same year she made her Equity debut with the First Nat'l tour of Bombay Dreams, directed by Baayork Lee. In addition to working with the likes of Tommy Kail, Lin Manuel-Miranda and Michael Greif, Stephanie is Andy Blankenbuehler's "right hand gal". Besides Hamilton and In The Heights, they have created such other shows as Fly, Only Gold and the Co-Choreographed Frank Wildhorn's Zelda (originally Waiting for the Moon). Additionally, she's choreographed for Netflix Original Series "Hunted", Victoria's Secret, VOGUE, George Michael, Sesame Street & NBA's BROOKLYNETTES. Regionally, she has choreographed Rock of Ages at Chicago's Drury Lane Theater and Pittsburgh CLO as well as, In The Heights at The Actor's Playhouse, for which she was nominated for a Carbonell Award. Starring as Vanessa in PCLO's In The Heights the previous year was a highlight of her career. She directed and choreographed In The Heights at Washington DC's esteemed Kennedy Center, and also held the same Director/Choreographer and co-creator role with New York Children's Theater's original work, This is Sadie, and upcoming Pinocchio. Post-pandemic she choreographed the first new musical to open Off-Broadway after the shut-down A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet written by Alex Wyse and Ben Fankhauser, as well as, choreographing the original musical Rock and Roll Man at New World Stages, starring Constantine Maroulis for which she was nominated for an AUDELCO award. In 2017, Stephanie was the choreographer behind the viral Superbowl commercial featuring Odell Beckham Jr and Eli Manning "Time of Our Lives", for which she was nominated for a World Choreography award. As a teaching artist Stephanie has taught around the world at acclaimed studios like her hometown Broadway Dance Center & STEPS. Of all her work she's most proud of her not-for-profit, Katie's Art Project, connecting kids facing life-threatening illness with emerging and established artists to write original songs, make art and create a legacy through art. Follow her for updates on Instagram @DANCEism

Barbara Zinn Krieger founded New York City Children's Theater during her 22-year tenure as Executive Director and Founder of New York's Tony Award-winning Vineyard Theatre. Barbara has written children's operas and musicals for over 25 years. With composer James Kurtz, she wrote The Merry Muldoons (Kupferberg Center at Queens College) and Appelemando's Dreams (Tribeca Performing Arts Center, Kupferberg Center at Queens College). She collaborated with composer Charles Greenberg on Little Kit (Eugene O'Neill Theater Center), Young Charles Dickens, The Butterfly, Jose Limon: The Making of an Artist, and Sky Boys: The Building of the Empire State Building (New York City Children's Theater). Also, for New York City Children's Theater, she wrote the book and lyrics for Beautiful Warrior (Jin Xiang, composer), the book and additional lyrics for The Upside Down Boy (lyrics by Juan Felipe Herrera, music by Christian Amigo), and the books for The Orphan Singer (music by Antonio Vivaldi), Wanda's Monster, The Amazing Adventures of Harvey and the Princess, and Interstellar Cinderella (music and lyrics by Laurie Berkner), The Emperor's New Clothes and More Magical Stories by Hans Christian Andersen (directed by Adrienne Kapstein), Pillowland (directed by Khalia Davis), Same Same, But Different with Maximillian Gill (Directed by Sammy Lopez), and dance/dramas Ballerina Swan, Ballerina Swan and the Nutcracker, (choreography by Michael McGowan), This is Sadie (choreography by Stephanie Klemons), and My First Nutcracker,(choreography by Melissa Riker). Barbara is the librettist for the adult opera Clara: The Life and Loves of Clara Schumann, music composed by Victoria Bond, which premiered in April 2019 in Baden-Baden, Germany; and Dickens and Nelly, an adult two-act musical with composer Charles Greenberg. Barbara's latest projects for NYCCT include the drama Fish in a Tree (directed by Sammy Lopez and Melissa Jessel), dance/drama Pinocchio (direction and choreography by Stephanie Klemons), and Interstellar Cinderella Returns (music and lyrics by Laurie Berkner). Barbara is a recipient of the Opera America Distinguished Service Award and was inducted into the Off-Broadway Hall of Fame in 2020 as a Legend of Off-Broadway. She holds a BFA in Theatre from Columbia University School of the Arts and an MA in Speech and Theater from Columbia University Teachers College.