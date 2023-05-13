New Tricks Storytelling Show to Present FIRST PROM This Month

The performance will take place on May 21 at 7pm.

Hosted by Adrianne Frost (The Moth Grand Slam, Late Night Aw/ Conan O'Brien, Awkward Teenage Years, VH-1, Sirius Satellite Radio, Comedy Crntral and More!), New Tricks is a storytelling show where all of the performers are over 40! Even though the performers are of a "certain age", it's show for everyone who loves a great story.

With performers from The Moth, RISK!, Awkward Teenage Years and more, plus top actors and comedians, New Tricks is delicious storytelling treats by a pack of old dogs. It's a show that proves good storytelling knows no age!

This month's theme is "First Prom". Storytellers include:

Becca C Kidwell
Lynn Bixenspan
Vicki Eastus
Karen Bergreen
Troy Alan
Dustin D'Addato

May 21, 7pm $12

Tickets available at QED Astoria, Click Here




The Creative Co-Lab, in partnership with The Downtown Urban Arts Festival, is proud to announce casting for the showcase production of sTrapped, a new play by Arelia Johnson & Award-winning playwright Bryan-Keyth Wilson. Wilson is set to direct the piece, which follows seven strangers as they navigate conversations surrounding race, intimacy, trauma, sex, and sexual identity. 

92NY’s Unterberg Poetry Center celebrates the ninth annual International Dylan Thomas Day (on May 14) by sharing video of an acclaimed 2014 performance of Thomas’ timeless “play for voices” - Under Milk Wood – starring actor Michael Sheen and an all-Welsh cast.  

Emerging Artists Theatre (EAT) is seeking submissions for their Fall Spark Theatre Festival NYC. The festival is scheduled to run October 30th through November 19th at the 28th Street Theater (TADA Theater) in the Flatiron district.

Leslie Bramm's new play, Molly Jones Steals Home, will be presented at Alchemical Studio in NYC at May 21 st 7pm. Directed by Saki Kawamura.


