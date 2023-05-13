New Tricks Storytelling Show to Present FIRST PROM This Month

The performance will take place on May 21 at 7pm.
Hosted by Adrianne Frost (The Moth Grand Slam, Late Night Aw/ Conan O'Brien, Awkward Teenage Years, VH-1, Sirius Satellite Radio, Comedy Crntral and More!), New Tricks is a storytelling show where all of the performers are over 40! Even though the performers are of a "certain age", it's show for everyone who loves a great story.
With performers from The Moth, RISK!, Awkward Teenage Years and more, plus top actors and comedians, New Tricks is delicious storytelling treats by a pack of old dogs. It's a show that proves good storytelling knows no age!
This month's theme is "First Prom". Storytellers include:
Becca C Kidwell
Lynn Bixenspan
Vicki Eastus
Karen Bergreen
Troy Alan
Dustin D'Addato
May 21, 7pm $12
Tickets available at QED Astoria, Click Here
