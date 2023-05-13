New Tricks Storytelling Show to Present FIRST PROM This Month

Hosted by Adrianne Frost (The Moth Grand Slam, Late Night Aw/ Conan O'Brien, Awkward Teenage Years, VH-1, Sirius Satellite Radio, Comedy Crntral and More!), New Tricks is a storytelling show where all of the performers are over 40! Even though the performers are of a "certain age", it's show for everyone who loves a great story.

With performers from The Moth, RISK!, Awkward Teenage Years and more, plus top actors and comedians, New Tricks is delicious storytelling treats by a pack of old dogs. It's a show that proves good storytelling knows no age!

This month's theme is "First Prom". Storytellers include:

Becca C Kidwell

Lynn Bixenspan

Vicki Eastus

Karen Bergreen

Troy Alan

Dustin D'Addato

May 21, 7pm $12

Tickets available at QED Astoria, Click Here