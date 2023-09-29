New Play THE POOL To Premiere At The Attic @ The Tank

The Pool, a world premiere play by Kara Gordon, is coming to The Attic at The Tank on October 12, 14, and 15 at 8pm.

The play is set in a doomsday bunker, where a wealthy family of immortal socialites have been partying since 1972, set to remain young and beautiful forever, downing martinis and playing games around a blue square painted to look like a pool.

But when the patriarch, "Daddy," decides to give up his immortality, and a lost sister returns with a secret, a funeral party turns into a reckoning with the past.

Glamorous and absurd, The Pool is a mythic toast to life and death.

The ensemble cast stars Lauren Guglielmello, Alida Rose Delaney, Violet Savage, Samuel Vita, and Susan O'Doherty.

The production is directed by Gordon and features sound design by Jesse Desrosiers.

The Pool is Gordon's second play to premiere in New York City, following the New York Theater Festival's Teeth, which reviewers called "a bloodthirsty satire of desire."