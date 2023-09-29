New Play THE POOL To Premiere At The Attic @ The Tank

Glamorous and absurd, The Pool is a mythic toast to life and death.

By: Sep. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Mayor Adams Convenes NYC's First-Ever Live Performance Industry Council To Discuss Issues Photo 2 Mayor Adams Convenes NYC's First-Ever Live Performance Industry Council To Discuss Issues Plaguing Industry
Review: FRIENDS WITH AMENITIES at 59E59 Street Theaters-An Excellent Modern Two-Hander Photo 3 Review: FRIENDS WITH AMENITIES at 59E59 Street Theaters-An Excellent Modern Two-Hander
Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

New Play THE POOL To Premiere At The Attic @ The Tank

New Play THE POOL To Premiere At The Attic @ The Tank

The Pool, a world premiere play by Kara Gordon, is coming to The Attic at The Tank on October 12, 14, and 15 at 8pm.

The play is set in a doomsday bunker, where a wealthy family of immortal socialites have been partying since 1972, set to remain young and beautiful forever, downing martinis and playing games around a blue square painted to look like a pool.

But when the patriarch, "Daddy," decides to give up his immortality, and a lost sister returns with a secret, a funeral party turns into a reckoning with the past.

Glamorous and absurd, The Pool is a mythic toast to life and death.

The ensemble cast stars Lauren Guglielmello, Alida Rose Delaney, Violet Savage, Samuel Vita, and Susan O'Doherty.

The production is directed by Gordon and features sound design by Jesse Desrosiers.

The Pool is Gordon's second play to premiere in New York City, following the New York Theater Festival's Teeth, which reviewers called "a bloodthirsty satire of desire."




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
HERE BETWEEN AND BEYOND: AN EVENING OF HAUNTING ONE ACTS to Play The Kraine Theater Next M Photo
HERE BETWEEN AND BEYOND: AN EVENING OF HAUNTING ONE ACTS to Play The Kraine Theater Next Month

'Here Between and Beyond' will run as part of the Days of the Dead Festival at FRIGID New York next month. Get event and ticket information here!

2
The Cell Theater Extends Sold Out COMMUNION Again Photo
The Cell Theater Extends Sold Out COMMUNION Again

COMMUNION, written and performed by Matthew LaBanca has been extended for the second time at the Cell Theater. Based on a true story, the play explores themes of faith, discrimination, and love.

3
THE STELLA SHOW Will Have its World Premiere at IRT Theater Photo
THE STELLA SHOW Will Have its World Premiere at IRT Theater

The Stella Show is a hilarious and heart-wrenching exploration of sisterhood, grief, and the unpredictable power of memory. Learn more about the upcoming premiere production here!

4
Cast Set For BAKED! THE MUSICAL Concert Production Next Week Photo
Cast Set For BAKED! THE MUSICAL Concert Production Next Week

Prospect Theater Company and National Asian Artists Project have announced complete casting for their upcoming one night only concert of Baked! The Musical. Find out who is starring in the show here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Reba McEntire Lends Her Voice to New TV Spot For SHUCKED Video
Reba McEntire Lends Her Voice to New TV Spot For SHUCKED
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow Video
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW Video
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Baggage
Theatre Row (10/17-10/17)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alexa, Play
Theater Row (10/31-10/31)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brownstone Steps Play Festival
The Theater at Union United Methodist Church (10/07-10/08)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# They Call Me Marilyn
Triad Theater (9/30-9/30)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# STUPID F#CKING BIRD
Matthew Corozine Studio Theatre (9/15-10/01)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# D.C. Anderson and Corinna Sowers Adler
Laurie Beechman @ West Bank Cafe (11/12-11/12)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Returning: The Ordeal of Olive Oatman
Opera America's National Opera Center (10/02-10/02)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cymbeline
Trinity Theatre (9/21-9/30)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jill Senter's La Soiree
Don’t Tell Mama (9/08-11/11)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Untold Melodies
Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall (10/13-10/13)Tracker
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You