Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Ohio Theatre Presents the World Premiere of TEA Artistry's BEING CHAKA

Previews begin May 6 for a May 8 opening.

Mar. 22, 2023  

New Ohio Theatre Presents the World Premiere of TEA Artistry's BEING CHAKA

New Ohio Theatre and IRT Theater present the Archive Residency world premiere of TEA Artistry's BEING CHAKA, running May 6 - 27, 2023 in a limited engagement at New Ohio Theatre (154 Christopher St.) in New York City. Previews begin May 6 for a May 8 opening.

BEING CHAKA is developed by Chuk Obasi, Vieve Radha Price, Tara Amber, Nalini Sharma and Talya Mar, written by Tara Amber, Chuk Obasi and Nalini Sharma, and directed by Vieve Radha Price and Chuk Obasi.

BEING CHAKA is a coming-of-age story in which souls from two worlds struggle for self and group transcendence as they take the painful and possible redemptive journey through relationships and systems steeped in racism.

TEA Artistry states, "Being Chaka is the culmination of TEA Artistry's multi-year exploration into how Americans apprehend the construct of race in our lives and how this affects the way we treat each other and the decisions we make. The play brings real-life inspired characters to the stage and invites audience members to experience the inner conscious dramas of these characters as they struggle to make friends, become their authentic selves, and transcend the racial constraints of their past histories and present lives."

The cast includes Tara Amber, Joey Brenneman, Colin DePaula, Annie Hartkemeyer, LaWanda Hopkins, Jae Jackson, Joy Kelly, Amanda Marikar, Chuck Montgomery, Kahiem Rivera and Miriam Tabb.

The production team includes Myra G. Reavis (Scenic Design), and Leslie Huynh and Ricky Brown (Production Stage Managers).

Tickets are $25 and $20 for students and seniors. Running time is approximately 2 hours with an intermission. Schedule varies - for exact days and times, and to purchase tickets, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2232164®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fnewohiotheatre.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

TEA Artistry is an experimental theatre initiative that creates and performs at the nexus of social justice, aesthetic discovery, and self-transcendence. By "experimental" they mean that TEA artists are as dedicated to discovering how theatrical performance pieces can help improve the world as they are to achieving excellence in the theatrical pieces they create.

Over the past twelve years, TEA Artists have devised eight original performance pieces treating some of the major pressure points in American culture: Muslim - non-Muslim relations post 9/11, community-police encounters in the context of retaliatory gun violence, veteran-civilian dynamics in the wake of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the personal and social dilemmas of polarized consciousness, and most recently, the inner conscious dynamics of race in America.

In creating this body of work, TEA has developed a distinctive approach to theatrical creation that they call Insight Artistry. This method guides and directs TEA artists to deepen their insight into the inner conscious connection between what and how they value and the decisions they make. TEA has discovered that a theatrical exploration of this connection is not only aesthetically compelling, but as a practical matter, it is only when we foster genuine curiosity about this connection can the genuine possibility for change come about. For info visit https://www.tea-artistry.org.

New Ohio Theatre is a two-time Obie Award-winning theatre under the leadership of Robert Lyons (Artistic Director) and Jaclyn Biskup (Creative Producer). The New Ohio serves New York's most adventurous theatre audiences by developing and presenting bold work from today's vast independent theatre community. They believe that the best of this community, the small artist-driven ensembles and the daring producing companies that operate without a permanent theatrical home, are actively expanding what theatre is, how it's made, and who makes it. From their home in the West Village's historic Archive Building, the New Ohio provides a high-profile platform for downtown's most mature, ridiculous, engaged, irreverent, gut-wrenching, frivolous, sophisticated, foolish and profound theatrical endeavors.

As previously announced, New Ohio Theatre will conclude operations after 30 years as an indispensable pillar of the downtown independent theatre community at the end of the current season on August 31, 2023. For info visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2232164®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fnewohiotheatre.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1, Like them on Facebook at https://www.Facebook.com/NewOhioTheatre, and follow on Twitter (https://twitter.com/NewOhioTheatre) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/newohiotheatre) at @NewOhioTheatre.




Hailey Foss Joins Templar Grace Wright As Lead In DUALITY at at Face to Face Films Photo
Hailey Foss Joins Templar Grace Wright As Lead In DUALITY at at Face to Face Films
Hailey Foss, an ensemble member at Face to Face Films, who is currently starring in their production of SHADOWS as Kensley, will join the company's production of 'Duality' next year in the role of Gwendolyn.
Peoples Theatre Project To Present THE DIAMOND, an Original Play By Immigrants, About Immi Photo
People's Theatre Project To Present THE DIAMOND, an Original Play By Immigrants, About Immigrants
With over eight million people and as many as 800 languages spoken in New York City, it's up to the people to keep their culture shining bright. This April, People's Theatre Project will present the world premiere of an original play – developed by immigrant artists and starring a majority-immigrant cast.
Stu Richel Brings VIETNAM...THROUGH MY LENS to Metropolitan Playhouse This Month Photo
Stu Richel Brings VIETNAM...THROUGH MY LENS to Metropolitan Playhouse This Month
In honor of Vietnam Veterans Day, Metropolitan Playhouse welcomes Stu Richel for one week only March 29 - April 2, 2023, presenting his solo-journey into and through Vietnam as a combat photographer. 
Moliere In The Park Presents English Language World Premiere Of TARTUFFE OR THE HYPOCRITE Photo
Moliere In The Park Presents English Language World Premiere Of TARTUFFE OR THE HYPOCRITE
Molière in the Park, in partnership with Prospect Park Alliance and LeFrak Center at Lakeside, will present the English language world premiere of Molière's TARTUFFE OR THE HYPOCRITE, reconstructed by Georges Forestier, translated by Maya Slater, and directed by Molière in the Park's Founding Artistic Director Lucie Tiberghien.

More Hot Stories For You


WHEN YOUR SOULMATE DIES Poignant Comedy At Alchemical Theatre, March 25- June 24WHEN YOUR SOULMATE DIES Poignant Comedy At Alchemical Theatre, March 25- June 24
March 21, 2023

Alchemical Theatre presents When Your Soulmate Dies, a performance by legendary comedian Steve Epstein, who honors his late wife and comedy partner, Naimah Hassan, by delivering a new chapter of their timeless wisdom, compassion and humorous 'BlackJewLove' commentary on class race, class, sexuality, and grieving.
Hailey Foss Joins Templar Grace Wright As Lead In DUALITY at at Face to Face FilmsHailey Foss Joins Templar Grace Wright As Lead In DUALITY at at Face to Face Films
March 21, 2023

Hailey Foss, an ensemble member at Face to Face Films, who is currently starring in their production of SHADOWS as Kensley, will join the company's production of 'Duality' next year in the role of Gwendolyn.
People's Theatre Project To Present THE DIAMOND, an Original Play By Immigrants, About ImmigrantsPeople's Theatre Project To Present THE DIAMOND, an Original Play By Immigrants, About Immigrants
March 21, 2023

With over eight million people and as many as 800 languages spoken in New York City, it's up to the people to keep their culture shining bright. This April, People's Theatre Project will present the world premiere of an original play – developed by immigrant artists and starring a majority-immigrant cast.
Stu Richel Brings VIETNAM...THROUGH MY LENS to Metropolitan Playhouse This MonthStu Richel Brings VIETNAM...THROUGH MY LENS to Metropolitan Playhouse This Month
March 21, 2023

In honor of Vietnam Veterans Day, Metropolitan Playhouse welcomes Stu Richel for one week only March 29 - April 2, 2023, presenting his solo-journey into and through Vietnam as a combat photographer. 
Photos: FIrst Look At The Cast of OBSESSED At Theater For The New CityPhotos: FIrst Look At The Cast of OBSESSED At Theater For The New City
March 20, 2023

Theater For The New City presents The Windowpane Theatre Company's production of OBSESSED, A Film Noir Thriller. See photos of the cast!
share