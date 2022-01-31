New Musical STUCK Chosen For The Chain Theatre's One Act Festival

'Stuck', a world premiere 20-minute musical by NYU MFA candidates Danielle Koenig and Julio Vaquero, has been selected for Off-Off Broadway's The Chain Theatre: One Act Festival taking place in February 2022.

'Stuck' follows the life of Paul Small. Every day for Paul is the same: wake up, go to work, pull a level, go home, wake up, go to work, pull a lever, go home. Until - in a flash of light - two alternate reality versions of Paul appear, urging Paul to change the course of their life. This musical absurdist comedy asks the question: if you had to save the world or save yourself, which would you choose?

The musical is directed by Irvin Mason (Gallery Players' Ain't Misbehavin') with choreography by Haleyann Hart, and features Sara James, Madison Wechsler, and Jamie Shapiro. It is produced by Columbia University MFA candidate Mary Alex Daniels, and is stage managed by Agnes Scotti.

'Stuck' will be running at The Chain Theatre's One Act Festival on...

Feb. 5th @ 8PM

Feb. 10th @ 6PM (With an accompanying livestream)

Feb. 13th @ 2PM

Feb. 22nd @ 8PM

All shows are $15, and take place at The Chain Theater

(312 W 36 St 4th Floor, New York, NY 10018).

Tickets will be purchased at the Chain Theatre's website linked below:

https://www.chaintheatre.org/winter-one-act-festival-2022