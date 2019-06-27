New Musical HYPATIA AND THE HEATHENS Tell The True Story Of The Last Librarian Of The Library Of Alexandria

The Library of Alexandria, Egypt. 415 C.E. Society is on the brink. A rising tide of religious fundamentalism threatens to wipe out the wisdom of classical antiquity. But one woman vows to save the knowledge of our ancestors no matter the cost.

Inspired by the missing pages of history, Hypatia and the Heathens is an interactive tragicomic musical about the absurdity of power, lots and lots of scrolls, and the toll of tales untold.?

Described by fans as Great Comet meets Jesus Christ Superstar (with a dash of A Funny Thing Happened on the way to the Forum), Hypatia and the Heathens features an original score with influences ranging from Gilbert and Sullivan to Bach-Rock to Sappho to Gospel.

One thing is for certain: it's like no toga party you've been to before.

Show website https://www.caveat.nyc/hypatia/home

Lyrics, Music and Book by Lia Tamborra and Harry Einhorn

Orchestrations, Arrangements and Additional Music by Bálint Varga

Monday, July 15th: 6:30pm

Thursday, July 18th: 6:30pm

Monday, July 22nd: 6:30pm

Caveat, 21 A Clinton Street in New York City

Listed time on each event is when doors will open

21+

CAST:

Lia Tamborra - Hypatia

James Addison - Ensemble/Narrator

Jordan Underwood - Ensemble/Oracle

Lily Randall - Ensemble/Jesus/Synesius

Bryce Payne - Ensemble/Plato

Erin Ulman - Ensemble/Sappho

Phillip Barrood - Orestes

Keith Weiss - Cyril

CAVEAT is New York's new home for intelligent nightlife. Join us for a show and you'll go home a little smarter... and a little drunker. Our core creative team includes a recovering theoretical physicist, a renegade museum tour guide, and a Moth StorySLAM champion. That love for science and unconventional storytelling is at the heart of Caveat: we regularly host comedy, science talks, storytelling, concerts, trivia competitions, live recorded podcasts, and special events that defy description... you'll have to come experience them for yourself!

https://www.caveat.nyc/





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You