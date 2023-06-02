New Musical EVEREST to be Presented in the 2023 Chain Theatre One Act Festival

Momo Akashi and Julio Vaquero's original 20-minute musical, EVEREST, directed by Saki Kawamura will be part of the selected voices that make up this summer's Chain Theatre One Act Festival in the heart of midtown. Join EVEREST at Chain Theatre (312 W. 36th Street, 3rd Fl.) for a 'Mix-Tape' of short plays including comedies, dramas, and even new musicals that comprise this festival of New York City based playwrights telling their stories their way.

EVEREST is part of PROGRAM #10 performs

June 8th, 8:30pm, June 15th, 6:30pm and June 25th 5:00pm

EVEREST will be Live Streamed on June 25th, 5:00pm and will be immediately followed by a talk back with the cast and crew. Show your support for the arts and join us for an exciting selection of performances created by the best independent artists at one of the top independent theatre venues in New York City.

EVEREST is a musical that explores the idea of ambition and the sacrifices we make to pursue our dreams. Lillian, whose father died on Mt. Everest, tries to reach the summit to honor her father and also to find out why he chose climbing Mt. Everest over spending time with her. Since the writers are both immigrants, they understand the cost of leaving their families behind in order to pursue their passion for musical theater. This experience inspired them to write EVEREST, which asks people where the line should be drawn between ambition and sacrifice.

Book writer and Lyricist: Momo Akashi

Composer: Julio Vaquero

Director: Saki Kawamura

Music Director: Matt Graham

Cast: Joo Won Shin as Lillian Irvine, Bryan George Rowell as Georege Mallory and Shün Kanazawa as Andrew Irvine.

Pianist: Luka Marinkovic (May 8th and 15th performaces) Matt Graham (May 25th performance)

Stage Manager: Ai Toyoshima

English Consultant: Alex York

TICKETS: Click Here

Tickets are $22 in advance and $25 at the door. Use Promo code: EVEREST for discount tickets! Masks are not required but strongly encouraged.

CHAIN THEATRE

is always seeking to reflect and react to the world around us. Culturally. Politically. Socially. Audiences can find investment in the work at the Chain, because the work is about them, no matter what it might be. It's a place where artists and audiences can expand their perspective.

Chain produced the NYT Critics Pick macbitches, NYC Premiere of ​Six Corners​ by Emmy-nominated Keith Huff (A Steady Rain, Mad Men, House of Cards) and has also collaborated with Tony Award winner David Rabe (Sticks and Bones ​and​ The Basic Training of Pavlo Hummel) Past award-winning productions include: ​Hurlyburly​ by David Rabe, ​One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest​ by Dale Wasserman, and ​Talk Radio​ by Eric Bogosian. Chain Theatre is located at 312 W. 36th Street, 3rd and 4th Floor, New York, NY 10018 For more about the Chain Theatre visit ​www.chaintheatre.org @chaintheatrenyc