New Musical BARI: THE ABANDONED PRINCESS to Debut at Emerging Artists Theatre's Spark Theatre Festival NYC

Catch this new musical based on the Korean folktale.

By: Oct. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
A Class Act NY Performs ANNIE JR. Next Month Photo 2 A Class Act NY Performs ANNIE JR. Next Month
Sergio Trujillo Joins Latiné Musical Theatre Lab to Empower Emerging Writers with Observe Photo 3 Sergio Trujillo Joins Latiné Musical Theatre Lab to Empower Emerging Writers with Observership Program
A Class Act NY Performs MEAN GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL EDITION Next Month Photo 4 A Class Act NY Performs MEAN GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL EDITION Next Month

New Musical BARI: THE ABANDONED PRINCESS to Debut at Emerging Artists Theatre's Spark Theatre Festival NYC

Bari: The Abandoned Princess is a new musical written by Yejune Kim (music & lyrics) and Alexandra Munroe (book & lyrics). Based on the Korean folktale "Princess Bari", the story follows Bari who is asked to journey to the Underworld to find a cure for her dying biological father. While in the Underworld, she befriends two Ghosts, and the Guard of the Underworld, Mujangseung. Through a journey of self-discovery, Bari learns the true meaning of family and forgiveness.

The musical debuts as a part of the Emerging Artists Theatre's Spark Theatre Festival NYC, a celebration of new and vibrant works for the stage on November 7th at 7:30pm. Tickets are available here: Click Here

Featured in the cast are: Sooyeon Yoon, Vaheed Talebian, Shailen Braun, Deniz Demirkurt, Annika Stenstedt, Joey Morof, Senna Prasatthong, and William Meurer.

Bari: The Abandoned Princess is directed by Thalia Ranjbar, and Music Directed by Mami Matsuura and Yejune Kim.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
IRT Theater to Present Fully-Staged Workshop Production Of Henry Sheerans TED BUNDYS VOLKS Photo
IRT Theater to Present Fully-Staged Workshop Production Of Henry Sheeran's TED BUNDY'S VOLKSWAGEN Ted Bundy's Volkswagen

IRT Theater will present a fully-staged workshop production of Henry Sheeran's Ted Bundy's Volkswagen as part of the 3B Development Series. Join Annie and Midge on a cross-country road trip to see Ted Bundy's Volkswagen in this raucous exploration of family, violence, and the dark side of humanity. Limited run: November 4th-12th, 2023.

2
WHEN JESUS DIVORCED ME Comes to The 36th Street Theatre Photo
WHEN JESUS DIVORCED ME Comes to The 36th Street Theatre

Off the Wall Productions presents the world premiere production of WHEN JESUS DIVORCED ME, directed by Allison M. Weakland. WHEN JESUS DIVORCED ME will play a one-week limited engagement at Off-Broadway's 36th Street Theatre.

3
Dirty Laundry Theatre Presents Award-Winning Show IN BETWEEN At STAV Festival Photo
Dirty Laundry Theatre Presents Award-Winning Show IN BETWEEN At STAV Festival

Prepare to embark on a thought-provoking journey of identity, humor, and heritage as Dirty Laundry Theatre presents 'In Between,' a compelling solo production by the acclaimed artist, Ibrahim Miari.

4
WE START IN MANHATTAN: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL Will Receive Industry Presentation at 54 Below Photo
WE START IN MANHATTAN: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL Will Receive Industry Presentation at 54 Below

Vassar's Powerhouse Theater will present an industry reading of We Start In Manhattan: A New Queer Musical on November 3rd at 1pm at 54 Below in New York City. Directed by Ellie Heyman, the reading will feature the writers of the piece, Ariella Serur (1776) and Sav Souza (1776), with music direction by Jeremy Lyons.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA Video
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
'Pulling It All Into The Current' in Off-Off-Broadway 'Pulling It All Into The Current'
United Solo - Theatre Row (11/05-11/05)Tracker VIDEOS
The Importance of Being Earnest in Off-Off-Broadway The Importance of Being Earnest
Under St. Marks Theater (10/19-10/28)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort in Off-Off-Broadway POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort
the cell (3/15-3/16)Tracker
The Beholden in Off-Off-Broadway The Beholden
The Chain Theatre (10/26-10/29)Tracker
SOUTH in Off-Off-Broadway SOUTH
Soho Playhouse (9/20-11/15)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
D.C. Anderson and Corinna Sowers Adler in Off-Off-Broadway D.C. Anderson and Corinna Sowers Adler
Laurie Beechman @ West Bank Cafe (11/12-11/12)Tracker
Jill Senter's La Soiree in Off-Off-Broadway Jill Senter's La Soiree
Don’t Tell Mama (9/08-11/11)Tracker
Owl Theory, a courtroom drama in Off-Off-Broadway Owl Theory, a courtroom drama
Old Town Hall Theater (10/28-10/29)Tracker PHOTOS
The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show in Off-Off-Broadway The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective NYC (10/27-10/28)Tracker
Alexa, Play in Off-Off-Broadway Alexa, Play
Theater Row (10/31-10/31)Tracker CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You