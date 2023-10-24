New Musical BARI: THE ABANDONED PRINCESS to Debut at Emerging Artists Theatre's Spark Theatre Festival NYC

Bari: The Abandoned Princess is a new musical written by Yejune Kim (music & lyrics) and Alexandra Munroe (book & lyrics). Based on the Korean folktale "Princess Bari", the story follows Bari who is asked to journey to the Underworld to find a cure for her dying biological father. While in the Underworld, she befriends two Ghosts, and the Guard of the Underworld, Mujangseung. Through a journey of self-discovery, Bari learns the true meaning of family and forgiveness.

The musical debuts as a part of the Emerging Artists Theatre's Spark Theatre Festival NYC, a celebration of new and vibrant works for the stage on November 7th at 7:30pm. Tickets are available here: Click Here

Featured in the cast are: Sooyeon Yoon, Vaheed Talebian, Shailen Braun, Deniz Demirkurt, Annika Stenstedt, Joey Morof, Senna Prasatthong, and William Meurer.

Bari: The Abandoned Princess is directed by Thalia Ranjbar, and Music Directed by Mami Matsuura and Yejune Kim.