New LGBT Comedy AUNT JACK Offers Pride Month Discount

Jun. 6, 2019  

The New York premiere of AUNT JACK by S.P. Monahan (DIVA: LIVE FROM HELL) begins performances on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Theater for the New City.

Billed as a "queer tragicomedy about sex, love, death, and drag," AUNT JACK will run through the month of June and will offer a Pride Month discount. Patrons using the code "PRIDE" will receive 20% off of their SmartTix ticket purchase from now through June 28.

AUNT JACK, which had two concurrent world premiere productions at Empire Stage in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and in the Vermont Pride Theater Festival, and tells the story of a middle-aged gay couple dealing with their son's quarter-life identity crisis. The New York production is directed by John Lampe and stars MAC Award-winner Charles Baran, Shauna Bloom ("The Mentalist"), Jack Bowman (TYRANTS), Andrew Dawson (HIGH NOON), Matthew Menendez (PAGEANT TALES & BEAUTY FAILS), S.P. Monahan (NIBBLER), and Morgan Sullivan (THE SISTERS).



