New Horror Comedy THE SCOUTS is Coming to The Tank in August

The Scouts, a new play by Emmy Kuperschmid and Alice Nora, will receive its first public staged reading at The Tank as part of Darkfest on August 3rd 7:00 PM at The Tank's 98-seat theater at 312 W 36th St., New York, NY, 10018.

Let's go, Scouts! Skippy, Rascal, Tiny, and Pup are off on their scout hiking weekend. Led by Scoutmaster Waldo, these 36-48 hours will contain tests of courage, trust, and brotherhood that will change them forever. But there's something watching them in the woods. Are any of them prepared? The Scouts is a new horror comedy that asks the question: what does it mean to be home?

The cast features Aliza Ciara, Jordanna Hernandez, Paul Jackson, Emmy Kuperschmid, Alice Nora, and Nicole Abarca Powell. The staged reading is directed by Christian Cieri, with lighting design by Linnie Schell.

Darkfest, The Tank's acclaimed eco-forward festival, celebrates innovative performance that utilizes self-sufficient and alternative energy sources in an effort to reexamine how we can make theater more sustainable. In 2020, the Tank added TrashFest, which centers work that produces no waste by reusing materials discarded as garbage.

Playwrights Kuperschmid and Nora say, "The Scouts is a fable disguised as a comedy which explores gender, family, and what it means to find or be home. As artists who strive to live low-waste lifestyles, we could not think of a better fit for our premiere reading than The Tank's Darkfest and Trashfest. The Scouts strive to "leave no trace in the woods"--so why should we not do the same with our first reading?"

Tickets are $15 and are available Click Here.