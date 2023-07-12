New Horror Comedy THE SCOUTS is Coming to The Tank in August

Join the adventure as four scouts encounter something sinister in the woods.

By: Jul. 12, 2023

POPULAR

FANCY MAIDS to Return to the Stage in New Production at Walkerspace Photo 1 FANCY MAIDS to Return to the Stage in New Production at Walkerspace
Gi60: International One Minute Theatre Festival: Live US Comes to The Tank Photo 2 Gi60: International One Minute Theatre Festival: Live US Comes to The Tank
Lone Star Theatre Returns With New Artistic Collective Photo 3 Lone Star Theatre Returns With New Artistic Collective
The American Theatre of Actors to Present Anne L. Thomspon- Scretching's RESURRECTION for Photo 4 The American Theatre of Actors to Present Anne L. Thomspon- Scretching's RESURRECTION for Limited Run

New Horror Comedy THE SCOUTS is Coming to The Tank in August

The Scouts, a new play by Emmy Kuperschmid and Alice Nora, will receive its first public staged reading at The Tank as part of Darkfest on August 3rd 7:00 PM at The Tank's 98-seat theater at 312 W 36th St., New York, NY, 10018.

Let's go, Scouts! Skippy, Rascal, Tiny, and Pup are off on their scout hiking weekend. Led by Scoutmaster Waldo, these 36-48 hours will contain tests of courage, trust, and brotherhood that will change them forever. But there's something watching them in the woods. Are any of them prepared? The Scouts is a new horror comedy that asks the question: what does it mean to be home?

The cast features Aliza Ciara, Jordanna Hernandez, Paul Jackson, Emmy Kuperschmid, Alice Nora, and Nicole Abarca Powell. The staged reading is directed by Christian Cieri, with lighting design by Linnie Schell.

Darkfest, The Tank's acclaimed eco-forward festival, celebrates innovative performance that utilizes self-sufficient and alternative energy sources in an effort to reexamine how we can make theater more sustainable. In 2020, the Tank added TrashFest, which centers work that produces no waste by reusing materials discarded as garbage.

Playwrights Kuperschmid and Nora say, "The Scouts is a fable disguised as a comedy which explores gender, family, and what it means to find or be home. As artists who strive to live low-waste lifestyles, we could not think of a better fit for our premiere reading than The Tank's Darkfest and Trashfest. The Scouts strive to "leave no trace in the woods"--so why should we not do the same with our first reading?"

Tickets are $15 and are available Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
The Tank to Present World Premiere Of ANTONIO!, A New Queer Pirate Punk Shakespearean Musi Photo
The Tank to Present World Premiere Of ANTONIO!, A New Queer Pirate Punk Shakespearean Musical

Butch Mermaid Productions will invite audiences to celebrate the joys, frustrations, and rebellions of queer love in the time of William Shakespeare! Written by Ania Upstill (they/them) and William Duignan (he/him), Antonio! is a new musical featuring an international cast and crew of trans and gender diverse artists from Aotearoa New Zealand, Scotland, and New York.

2
New Horror Comedy THE SCOUTS is Coming to The Tank in August Photo
New Horror Comedy THE SCOUTS is Coming to The Tank in August

Discover the hilarious and spine-chilling world of The Scouts, a new horror comedy that follows four scouts on a hiking trip. Experience the premiere reading of this fable disguised as a comedy at The Tank's Darkfest. Tickets available now.

3
International Puppet Fringe Festival Reveals Complete Programming Schedule Photo
International Puppet Fringe Festival Reveals Complete Programming Schedule

International Puppet Fringe Festival has announced its complete programming schedule, set to take place August 9 –13, 2023 in the Lower East Side. As the only international festival dedicated to puppetry, it is organized by Teatro SEA, Grupo Morán (The Morán Group) and The Clemente Soto Vélez Cultural & Education Center.

4
GWYNETH PALTROW SKI TRIAL: LIVE! Comes to Caveat Photo
GWYNETH PALTROW SKI TRIAL: LIVE! Comes to Caveat

THE GWYNETH PALTROW SKI TRIAL: LIVE! will debut at Caveat on August 19th, 2023 at 7PM. The show will be performed for one night only.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES Season 3 Trailer Video Video: Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES Season 3 Trailer
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys
Photos/Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan Townhouse Video
Photos/Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan Townhouse
Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN Video
Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Regarding the Disappearance of Amy
Peter Jay Sharp Theater on W 42nd Street (7/27-7/29)Tracker VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shaw's Candida
Gingold Theatrical Group (7/25-7/30)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Julius Caesar
Rosa 386 (7/19-7/24)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Estranging
Brooklyn Comedy Collective (7/16-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Midsummer Night's Dream
js@jsnyc.com (7/26-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# J.S. Bach’s Mass in B Minor
St. Jean Baptiste (6/01-6/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# VEIL: Two Sisters
Tibet House (7/14-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dungeons and Drag Queens!
Soho Playhouse (8/18-8/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Henry V
Classics on the Rocks (7/20-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Live at the Gantries: Bartlett Contemporaries
Gantry State Plaza (7/18-7/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You