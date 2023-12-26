New Comedy Play COME AND KNOCK DOWN MY DOOR to Have Free Reading at 4th Floor Theatre

“Come and Knock Down My Door” is a Rollicking New Political Situation Comedy Play in 2 acts, set in the immediate aftermath of the events of January 6th, 2021.

By: Dec. 26, 2023

“Come and Knock Down My Door", written by Alex Emanuel, will have a free reading on Saturday, January 6th at 7pm. 


The reading will take place at 312 West 36th Sts. 4th Floor Theatre, between 8th & 9th Avenue, NYC.

*Seating is Limited*
To reserve tickets, email:
starnaproductions@gmail.com

“Come and Knock Down My Door” is a Rollicking New Political Situation Comedy Play in 2 acts, set in the immediate aftermath of the events of January 6th, 2021, which will be read by a stellar cast of New York Film, TV and Theatre Actors.

You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll wring your hands, and hopefully, you will head to the ballot box in November 2024 and VOTE! 

Wait a minute, an absurdist comedy about the insurrection you say? No way! Yes way! You will not want to miss this opportunity to see the first ever full public reading of this sublimely, timely, (crimely?) theatrical experience, and, on the day of no less!

It's January 7th, 2021. The US.. is still in the throes for a deadly Pandemic, and the 2020 Presidential Race has yet to be conceded. After "storming the Capital", Pablo, a freewheeling pot dealer, comes home from Washington, DC to the Lower East Side apartment he shares with shi liberal roomates, James, an African American musician, and Mina his Russian speaking girlfriend. Confusion and hilarity ensues as Pablo's roomates fear the Feds will come and knock down their door.

Alex Emanuel (playwright) is a New York based actor, musician, filmmaker and producer. The son of the late political cartoonist Robert Grossman, Alex, with his production co.,. Starna Productions, co- produced, wrote music for and starred in the award winning indie rock 'n roll comedy feature film "The Incoherents" (Gravitas, 2020), now being adapted as a TV Series. 

Alex also co-produced the epic compilation album "Occupy this Album" (Razor and Tie, 2012), a 99 song soundtrack to the Occupy Movement. Along with his wife, actress/producer Lana Ayrapetyants, Alex and Starna are now working on a project about his father. "Come and Knock Down My Door", Alex's first full-length play, has had excerpts read to enthusiastic audiences at Naked Angels in New York. A Facebook Live reading of the play was done on January 6th, 2022. 

The team hopes to have the opportunity to do a full production later in the year.

"Come and Knock Down My Door" will be read on Saturday January 6th, 2024, 7pm at 312 West 36th Street's 4th Floor Theatre in New York.
This is a FREE reading, seating is limited.

All donations collected will go to the cast and towards the cost of Theatre Rental.

Starna Productions mission is to push boundries, by creating new, thought provoking, political, satirical, hysterical and unusual work that rocks.



 

 



