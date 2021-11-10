New Circle Theatre Company Announces 2nd Annual BIPOC Writers 10-Minute Play Contest

New Circle Theatre Company is a NYC company devoted to the development of new plays. In furthering the company's commitment to foster diversity, they have announced their second annual playwriting contest for new, ten-minute plays by playwrights of color, including Black, Indigenous, Latinx, Asian, etc.

This contest is different from many out there, in that they are seeking, not so much new plays, but potential new members of their company, who wish to work with them continuously in the future to develop their new plays.

Their development process includes a reading of new plays at company meetings on Monday nights, followed by a 10-hour developmental workshop with a director and cast, and finally, an Equity Showcase production of the play in their intimate theatre space on West 44th St in New York City, upon approval of the Artistic Leadership team. The goal and focus is to allow the playwright to achieve the best possible version of their script.

DEADLINE: February 1st, 2022. Plays should be sent via email as a PDF only to nctcsubmissions@gmail.com, with the writer's last name and BIPOC Contest in the subject line. (Ex: "Smith BIPOC Contest")

SUBMIT TO: nctcsubmissions@gmail.com

Winners will be announced in the spring of 2022. Workshops and productions will take place in the fall of 2022.

For this particular contest, the following rules apply:

1. Plays should run no longer than 10-minutes when read aloud.

2. Writers must be available to physically participate in person in the developmental workshop and rehearsal process.

3. Plays may be on any theme and in any style, but should not rely on complicated production values to make them work.

4. No musicals, children's shows, or adaptations accepted.

5. New work only that has not been produced (staged readings okay).

6. Winning plays selected for production will result in a royalty payment to the writer of $100. Writers maintain full copyright of their work.

7. Winning plays will follow their development process: a Monday night reading, followed by a 10-hour development workshop with a director and cast, followed by a production. By submitting your play, you agree to participate in this process

For more information visit: www.newcircletheatrecompany.org