New Biographical Drama OF THE DREAM THAT WAS MY LIFE... Premieres At American Theatre of Actors.

Kristyn Koczur's biographical drama about acclaimed sculptor Camille Claudel (1864 - 1943) titled OF THE DREAM THAT WAS MY LIFE... begins performances October 21 at American Theatre of Actors. It is directed by Daniel Amenda.

OF THE DREAM THAT WAS MY LIFE... tells the story of French sculptor Camille Claudel, muse and mistress of Auguste Rodin. Considered audacious in her time, Camille was ridiculed by her peers because she aspired to achieve recognition and stature among the great artists of Paris, a community overwhelmingly dominated by men in the late 1800s. Unwilling to recognize boundaries both personally and professionally, she was imprisoned in an insane asylum where she spent the last 30 years of her life.

"What do we learn in the journey of a lifetime?," asks playwright Kristyn Koczur. "We discover what particular skills or talents we have. We aspire to be recognized for the contributions we are able to offer toward making the world a better place. We learn how to navigate around the pitfalls. Or we don't. Sometimes we succumb to despair and get hopelessly lost. The story of Camille Claudel, a woman who refused to give up in the face of impossible odds, inspired me to learn how she was able to persevere and look forward to waking up in the morning after her reason for being alive was stripped away from her. Through this play, I hope to reassure others who have had or will have slips and falls during their own journeys that they're not alone. Even a victim can be a survivor."

The production team for OF THE DREAM THAT WAS MY LIFE... includes Francis J. Roach (choreographer), Callie Stribling (stage manager), Ken Coughlin (technical director) and Jai Jeffryes (incidental music) with others still to be announced. Casting for this 11-character play will also be announced shortly.

Kristyn Koczur is a proud New Yorker who has spent the better part of her life training and fine tuning her instrument to act on the stage and in film. Professional training includes the full program at The Robert Patterson Studio. She is the recent recipient of the Best Actress Award in both the Cine Paris Film Festival and the Buddha International Film Festival. Her deepest honor is to celebrate through her craft not only that which binds people together, but that which makes them unique.

Daniel Amenda has been teaching, directing and acting for the last 30 years. He became a professional actor at the age of twenty-two, when he worked with Shakespeare & Company and The American Stage Company. Mr. Amenda studied with Robert Patterson, legendary acting teacher in New York City. Mr. Amenda currently serves as the artistic director of Paramount Hudson Valley Arts and Treasure House Theater and is laying the groundwork for a professional company in the Lehigh Valley area. Mr. Amenda currently is solely dedicated to teaching and directing.

The production runs through October 28 with performances Tuesday - Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 2pm. Performances are at ATA's Sargent Theatre (314 W. 54th St. NY, NY 10019). Running time is 70 minutes. Tickets are $24 at www.SpinCycleNYC.com.