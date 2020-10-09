Neil LaBute and More Featured in Online Benefit for the Nuyorican Poets Cafe and Artists Relief Fund

The benefit will take place on Wednesday, October 21st.

On Wednesday, October 21st, the Nuyorican Poets Cafe and Romy Nordlinger will present NYSEEING 2020: a benefit to raise funds for the Nuyorican Poets Cafe & The Artists Relief Fund.



This evening of new monologues and music dedicated to all things NYC will feature theatrical and musical works by special guest Neil LaBute and a lineup of renowned NYC artists, including Micheline Auger, Cecilia Copeland, Migdalia Cruz, Cheryl Davis, Kevin R. Free, Fengar Gael, Helene Galek, Romy Nordlinger, Ren Dara Santiago, Crystal Skillman, Tammy Fay Starlite, Daniel Talbott, Brandon Espinoza, Alexander Lambie, Emily Cordes, Natasha Coppola-Shalom, Heather Velazquez, Marcus Denard Johnson, Susan Louise O'Connor, Kelley Rae O' Donnell and Joyia Bradley. Also highlighted will be photography by David Wayne Fox.



The livestreamed show is directed by Kathy Gail MacGowan, with guest directors Padraic Lillis, Samantha Soule, Mariana Carreño-King, Bianca Laverne Jones and Cecilia Copeland.



The benefit will take place via Zoom on Wednesday, October 21st @ 8:30PM. Admission is $10, and tickets are available at bit.ly/NYSeeing. All ticket proceeds will benefit the Nuyorican Poets Cafe & The Artists Relief Fund.



For those who can't attend the benefit but would like to contribute, donations to the Nuyorican Poets Cafe and Artist Relief Fund would be greatly appreciated. Donations can be made via https://www.nuyorican.org/contribute to support the Nuyorican Poets Cafe, and https://www.unitedstatesartists.org/artistrelief/ to support Artist Relief Fund.

DETAILS:



DATE and TIME:

Wednesday, October 21st at 8:30PM



RUNNING TIME

8:30 - 10:30 pm



TICKETS

$10, available for purchase at bit.ly/NYSeeing

Full URL for ticketing page: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35133/production/1032738?performanceId=10576184



WHERE

The benefit will be streamed live on Zoom; login details will be sent to all ticketbuyers.



TO SUPPORT THE NUYORICAN POETS CAFE and ARTISTS RELIEF FUND

Even if you can't attend the benefit, both non-profit entities would greatly appreciate your support. Please consider donating at https://www.nuyorican.org/contribute to support the Nuyorican Poets Cafe, and https://www.unitedstatesartists.org/artistrelief/ to support Artist Relief Fund.

