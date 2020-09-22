National Queer Theater Announces STAGING THE REVOLUTION Fundraising Campaign

National Queer Theater’s programming for the fall of 2020 and early next year centers on the experiences of those who are often most marginalized in society.

National Queer Theater has announced "Staging the Revolution," a new fundraising campaign for theater projects supporting progressive social change and advocating for LGBTQ rights.

National Queer Theater's artists are at the forefront of the struggle for greater equity both in American society and around the globe. Now, against the backdrop of greater authoritarianism and anti-LGBTQ discrimination in the U.S. and abroad, National Queer Theater is redoubling its efforts to advocate for change and uplift marginalized voices in the coming months.

What National Queer Theater has planned

National Queer Theater's programming for the fall of 2020 and early next year centers on the experiences of those who are often most marginalized in society. These projects include:

Write It Out!, a new virtual playwriting workshop for people living with HIV created and led by Master Teaching Artists Donja R. Love and Timothy DuWhite. This program is a partnership with MOBI, The Lark, and the Each-Other Project, with support from Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

New play development this fall, including two bold plays by emerging LGBTQ playwrights performed online

Explosive new queer plays, community-building education programs, and new artist development opportunities in 2021

These projects build on the work that NQT did over the summer - in spite of the pandemic. In June, National Queer Theater, in partnership with Dixon Place and the New York City Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs, collaborated with over 50 queer artists and activists to bring new international works, including Mossque4Mosque by Omar Abbas Salem (Syria) and She He Me by Raphael Amahl Khouri (Lebanon), to over 1,400 audience members in 20 countries as part of the second Criminal Queerness Festival. NQT also led its first free online playwriting residency with SAGE this summer. Marcus Crawford Guy led the classes and supported queer elders from the Stonewall generation as they put their stories to the page.

How can you support National Queer Theater's future projects?

In order to continue advocating for LGBTQ equality both on and off the stage, National Queer Theater is launching "Staging the Revolution," its monthly donor program. Individuals may donate at two donation levels, which will help to fund NQT's programming into 2021:

Friends of National Queer Theater - $10 per month

Advocates of National Queer Theater - $25 per month

NQT's goal for this year is $5,000, so all interested parties should consider donating at www.nationalqueertheater.org/donate.

National Queer Theater is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible.

National Queer Theater encourages all donors and creators to join the organization at the frontlines of enacting progressive social change within the LGBTQ community and beyond. Please consider donating today!

